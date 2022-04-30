Disney Changes Release Dates Of ‘The Marvels’ & ‘Ant-Man ‘

(CTN News) – Disney has announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have swapped release dates. The new Ant-Man film will hit theaters on February 17, 2023, while Captain Marvel 2 will be released on July 28, 2023. Disney teased both titles in its CinemaCon presentation, along with footage from Avatar: The Way Of Water, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and 30 minutes of Lightyear.

Both films will come out later this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love & Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will still be released on May 5, 2023. Ant-Man 3 is now the first MCU film in 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Pym / Wasp. This film is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015).

Meanwhile, Brie Larson is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in The Marvels. The film will feature Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, making her Ms. Marvel debut, while Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, will also have a starring role.

Brie revealed to Uproxx that she was stunned when she first read the script. “I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And that’s one of the things that I love about Marvel, that they’re not afraid to do things that you wouldn’t think were possible. So I’m super excited about what we did.” She also lauded director Nia DaCosta for her “immense talent.”

