Avatar 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Budget & Avatar 1 Box Office Collection

(CTN News) – Avatar 2 was finally announced and a trailer was released at CinemaCon after many years of anticipation. The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will be set a decade after the events of the 2009 film.

Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family will face new challenges in Avatar: The Way Of Water. Avatar 2 released its trailer on social media on Monday, May 9, and created a massive buzz online. Following the release of the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, here are some details about the movie’s cast, release date, budget and more.

Avatar 2 Trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water opens with footage of Na’vi flying on winged creatures, as well as their new exploits underwater. As the Sully family prepares to fight yet another battle for survival, the coastline of Pandora is set to face a new set of challenges with humans. Blueness permeates the entire clip, making it a visual delight for fans. Here is a look:

Avatar 2 release date

The first Avatar film was released in December 2009, and the idea for a sequel was conceived almost immediately. The production of Avatar 2 did not begin until 2017, and the film took five years to complete.

Eight delays have been made to the theatrical release of the film. It is currently scheduled for December 16, 2022. Additionally, three sequels will be released on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Avatar 2 budget

It was reported by Deadline that Avatar 2 and the three sequels of the film franchise will cost around $1 billion in total, with each film’s budget estimated to be around $250 million each.

Avatar 1 Box Office Collection

The original Avatar film was made on a budget of around $240 million and earned $2.847 billion at the box office, according to Forbes.

Avatar 2 cast

James Cameron directed the sequel, which saw Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film. Sigourney Weaver also made an appearance in a new role.

Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Jermaine Clement, and others are among the new cast members.

