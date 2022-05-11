Heardle Game: How to Play The New Music Version Of Wordle

(CTN News) – The Heardle Game app is yet another spin-off of the fast-growing Wordle – but this time rather than guessing the song, it guesses the lyrics instead.

A popular word puzzle game called Wordle has quickly grown into a fan favorite across social media platforms, and now there is a new variation called Heardle, which is targeted at music enthusiasts.

Heardle is a game where you listen to an intro to a song and name it according to what you hear. It’s a fun way to play with a Wordle-style chart.

I would like to introduce you to the newest adaptation, Heardle…

WHAT IS HEARDLE?

There is a new musical version of Wordle called Heardle. Everyone is playing this new music version of Wordle.

The concept is the same as the viral game, but instead of guessing a five-letter word, you have to guess a song.

The song’s introduction is played and you have to guess the title and artist within six tries.

World Wordle releases a new song every day, and everyone competes to guess it in the shortest amount of time.

How does Heardle work?

Players are tasked with selecting a track from a list of the most streamed songs from the last decade, using only snippets of their intros.

As a result of the audio clues, you have six guesses (like Wordle) as to what the song is.

If you type the title and artist, you can guess the title and artist.

The first time, you hear one second of a song, then two seconds, then four seconds, then seven seconds, then 11 seconds, and finally 16 seconds to figure out what it is.

It does provide some assistance, in auto-filling the songs you may be playing as you type.

Each day there is one game, and your scores are stored on the website.

How do you play Heardle?

To play this game, you only have to go to the official website: www.heardle.app

Following that, the app instructs you to follow three easy steps in order to receive your money. The first step is to listen to the song’s intro and guess its title.

The second instruction is that incorrect or skipped guesses will unlock more of the song, and the third instruction is to guess correctly in as few attempts as possible.

