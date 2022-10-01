Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Were Seen Kissing a Day Before His ‘Daily Show’ Departure

Connect with us

(CTN News) _ It only takes one kiss? The Daily Show host and Dua Lipa went on a date right before he announced his departure. They were spotted on a late-night date in Manhattan.

They were spotted at Miss Lily’s in the East Village on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. An eyewitness told DailyMail, which got pictures of the two cuddling, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else.”

They sat close together throughout the meal. Dua Lipa previously split from her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021, while Trevor split from Minka Kelly in May 2022.

Trevor announced his departure from The Daily Show a day before the sighting. Since Jon Stewart left the show in 2014, he’s hosted the show for seven years.

He told the audience on Thursday, September 29, 2022, “It’s been seven years since we started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Gratitude is one of the overriding feelings I felt this week. It’s been a wild ride together.

” He continued, “So many people make this happen.” Thank you. It’s been wild.”

  He reminisced about the show.
 “It’s been amazing,” he said. It’s something I never expected. Everything we’ve been through – the Trump presidency, the pandemic. After seven years, I realized my time is up.
But in the cutest way. It’s been fun hosting this show. It’s been one of my biggest challenges.
One of my greatest joys. I’ve always loved Dua Lipa trying to make people laugh when the stories are particularly s—ty. Together, we laughed and cried.
 Gratitude was expressed and he joked, “I never thought I’d be here.”
It felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. After a tour of the previous show, I got handed the keys.”
Trevor’s departure date isn’t confirmed, but he’s not “disappearing.”

Why is Dua Lipa so popular?

Possessing a mezzo-soprano vocal range, she is known for her signature disco-pop sound.
Lipa has received numerous accolades, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and two Guinness World Records.
