Entertainment
Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Were Seen Kissing a Day Before His ‘Daily Show’ Departure
(CTN News) _ It only takes one kiss? The Daily Show host and Dua Lipa went on a date right before he announced his departure. They were spotted on a late-night date in Manhattan.
They were spotted at Miss Lily’s in the East Village on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. An eyewitness told DailyMail, which got pictures of the two cuddling, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else.”
They sat close together throughout the meal. Dua Lipa previously split from her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021, while Trevor split from Minka Kelly in May 2022.
Trevor announced his departure from The Daily Show a day before the sighting. Since Jon Stewart left the show in 2014, he’s hosted the show for seven years.
He told the audience on Thursday, September 29, 2022, “It’s been seven years since we started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
Gratitude is one of the overriding feelings I felt this week. It’s been a wild ride together.
” He continued, “So many people make this happen.” Thank you. It’s been wild.”