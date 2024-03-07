Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

(CTN News) – During the latest Investigation Discovery series, Drake Bell claims to have been sexually abused by Brian Peck while on Nickelodeon.

Between 1999 and 2002, Peck was a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” He then hosted “Drake & Josh” in 2004.

The charges against Peck relate to allegations of sexual abuse involving an unnamed minor, filed in August 2003. Peck entered a plea of no contest in May 2004 to performing a lewd act on a 14- or 15-year-old and to performing oral copulation on a minor under 16.

As of yet, Drake Bell has not revealed the identity of these victims, although he will likely do so when “Quiet on Set” airs later this month). A sex offender registration form was issued in October 2004 after Peck received a 16-month prison sentence.

Drake Bell discusses Peck in a clip of “Quiet on Set.”. The former Nickelodeon star, who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake, will discuss the abuse he endured at the hands of former dialogue coach Brian Peck in an upcoming documentary.

Will Friedle and Rider Strong remembered Peck from “Boys Meets World”. Podcasts are more about experiences than statements for docuseries. In Season 5, Peck appeared in two episodes of Boy Meets World and became friends with Strong and Friedle. As Peck explains, he called Friedle and immediately shifted the blame to the victim.

Initially, Friedle admitted on the podcast, “I thought, ‘This can’t be,'” Clearly, Friedle was correct. In court, Friedle and Strong agreed to support Peck. “Look at all the famous people you brought with you to that courtroom,” the victim’s mother said.

Friedle said Drake Bell remains the crime. In that moment, I wanted to die. Is this the right place for me? The whole thing was horrifying.”

An eight-part docuseries about the toxic work conditions behind children’s television shows in the 1990s and early 2000s, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV examines the work conditions at Drake Bell, Dan Schneider, the creator of Nickelodeon shows such as “iCarly” and “Zoey 101.” Investigation Discovery airs the series March 17 and 18.

