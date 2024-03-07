(CTN News) – ‘The Idea Of You’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mom who embarks on a whirlwind romance with 24-year-old drummer of the world’s hottest boy band in “The Idea of You” trailer. Worldwide streaming will begin on May 2.

Their steamy relationship started backstage at Coachella. Hayes grips Solène’s thigh as he plays her a song. Her first response to his kiss is, “I am not too old for you.”.

“What about what people will say?” In The Idea Of You, Hathaway’s character wonders when the couple embarks on romantic outings. It also includes the first single from the soundtrack, which is available now, ” Dance Before We Walk.” Galitzine says, “No matter what they say.”

This The Idea Of You film is based on the bestselling novel by Robinne Lee. It follows Solène’s husband Reid Scott who decides to end their marriage – and cancel their Coachella trip with 16-year-old Izzy (Ella Rubin).

At the festival, Solène crosses paths with Hayes Campbell, the frontman of August Moon, and an alleged rip-off of The Idea Of You Harry Styles. Solène must balance her career, her teenage daughter’s needs, and the 24-hour news cycle surrounding her relationship as an unexpected romance develops.

According to Lee, “inspired” is too strong a word. However, “the seed was planted” after Lee discovered that Styles often dated older women with One Direction in 2017. Styles’ life also eerily reflected scenes she had written. Soléne and Hayes were caught by the paparazzi on a yacht in a compromising position, followed by similar photos of Kendall Jenner and Styles.

A The Idea Of You script by Jennifer Westfeldt, who will also executive produce, will be directed by Michael Showalter. Producers include Cathy Schulman via her Welle Entertainment label, Gabrielle Union via her I’ll Have Another banner, Hathaway via her Somewhere Pictures label, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Also exec producing will be Kian Gass from I’ll Have Another.

There are also Annie Mumolo, Perry Mattfeld, and Jordan Aaron Hall in the cast. Adan, Anthony, Cham, Vik, and White are the remaining members of August Moon.

Among the film’s stars are Hathaway, who played Fantine in “Les Misérables,” Mumolo, who wrote “Bridesmaids,” and Schulman, who produced “Crash.”

