Connect with us

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date
Advertisement

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

Entertainment

'Lala Kent' Shares Hilarious Video With Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

Entertainment

Karol G's Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Entertainment

Exploring the Unpredictable Paths of ZEE5's "Sunflower Series"

Entertainment

Premiere Of Survivor 46: Castaways Get Muddy - And Someone Quits a Challenge

Entertainment

WWE Pro Wrestling Star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, Passes Away At 61

Entertainment

‘Iwájú’: Nigeria-Based Animated Series Debuts On Disney+

Entertainment

Richard Lewis, Celebrated Comedian And Actor, Passes Away At 76

Entertainment

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Idiot' Co-Star Screamed, 'You Can F* Off!'. 'Never Again'

Entertainment

Renowned US Rapper Ja Rule Denied Entry to UK Ahead Of Tour Kickoff

Entertainment

Wordhippo 5 Letter Words: A Comprehensive Guide to 5-Letter Words

Entertainment

In The US, Netflix Now Represents Just Over a Quarter Of Streaming Services

Entertainment

Seventeen's "FML" Makes History As Best-Selling Album Of 2023

Entertainment

The Shogun's Language Confusion: Why English Is Referred To As Portuguese

Entertainment

Vyvymanga: Explore The World Of Manga in 2024!

Entertainment

Isaimini Movie 2024: What is it and Why Shouldn't You Use it?

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande’s Best Project To Date

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

(CTN News) – Internationally acclaimed artist Ariana Grande joined the celebrations of International Women’s Day 2024 with the release of her highly anticipated album Eternal Sunshine, which was released on the same day.

After the gala announcement of her pregnancy, the Bang Bang hitmaker took to social media with a carousel of pictures, along with a caption that read “Eternal sunshine out now,” sending her fans into a frenzy with joy.

In the comments section of Ariana Grande’s 13-track album, there was a lot of discussion about the musical feast she has put together with her 13 songs, with fans raving about the musical feast she has created.

Leslie Grace, one of the stars of Batgirl, expressed her satisfaction with the timing of the release, stating “This release comes at the perfect time. I’ve just boarded a 5 hour flight… and it’s just the soundtrack I’ve been looking for on replay [hands up emoji].”.

A director and videographer from the United States named Alfredo Flores, who worked on the Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries documentary collaboratively with Ariana Grande 20, wrote enthusiastically, “I can’t believe you just said that!! Eternal sunshine, eek.”.

“As I lay in bed, gazing at the ceiling, blasting the album, a fan sent me a message with a heart emoji.” The message was written by one of the fans.

On the newly released album, another fan referred to it as ‘your best project to date’ as it was branded as your best work to date.

There was one other fan who added his own comments which expressed the same feelings about Ariana Grande, adding the words: “Crying!!! Congratulations on this amazing masterpiece! Thank you for sharing so much of your heart so freely !!!”

SEE ALSO:

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

‘The Idea Of You’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Nick Swardson Blames ‘f—ing Brain Diarrhea’ On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies