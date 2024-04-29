PUBG To Bring Back Classic Erangel Map With Nostalgic Features In May

(CTN News) – PUBG: Battlegrounds, a trailblazing title that stormed into Steam Early Access back in 2017, has now matured enough to stir nostalgia among its dedicated player base.

Taking a leaf out of Fortnite’s playbook, the game’s developer and publisher, Krafton, has announced a homage to its roots by introducing Erangel Classic, the iconic battlefield that marked the inception of this renowned battle royale phenomenon.

Set for a limited two-week run in May and June, Erangel Classic promises to whisk players back to the old-school landscape that ignited their passion for survival gaming.

Krafton is committed to capturing the essence of the original Erangel map, ensuring that it not only replicates the classic concepts, graphics, atmosphere, and UI but also integrates modern tweaks for enhanced gameplay experiences.

This amalgamation of nostalgia and innovation aims to deliver the best of both worlds, preserving the essence of the original while embracing the quality-of-life improvements that have shaped PUBG’s evolution over the years.

Much like remastered versions of beloved classics, Erangel Classic endeavors to evoke the same thrill and excitement that players experienced during the game’s inception, all while catering to their evolved tastes and preferences.

Taking a page from Fortnite’s successful playbook, Krafton’s decision to revive the original 2018 island map in PUBG: Battlegrounds is a strategic move aimed at capturing the same surge in player engagement that Fortnite witnessed late last year.

With Fortnite’s record-breaking player counts peaking at 44.7 million, it’s evident why Krafton would want to emulate such success.

Erangel Classic pays homage to the game’s roots with specific nods to the original map, introducing elements like foggy and rainy weather to inject an air of unpredictability.

Nostalgia Reignited: PUBG Returns to Erangel Classic

Players will also discover bench weapons on the starting island, sparking frenzied scrambles for coveted favorites. Moreover, all weapons will feature reduced recoil to align with the original gameplay experience.

Notably, the inclusion of a Tommy Gun in the care package, a vintage map UI, and the adoption of a “charmingly tacky font and graphics” further amplify the nostalgic appeal.

The tiered rollout strategy ensures an extended playtime for players across different platforms, potentially boosting sales of in-game items among those who own the game on multiple platforms.

When? May 14 on PC, May 23 on Console!

PC UTC: May 14, after live server maintenance – May 28, 7 AM

Console UTC: May 23, after live server maintenance – June 6, 7 AM



Krafton has promised detailed patch notes on May 14, shedding light on all the map’s changes, so players are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.