Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude
Published

35 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – Here’s a word of warning from Nick Swardson: don’t get high while you’re physically impaired.

During his comedy performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colo., on Sunday, the Buddy Games star was escorted offstage after a combination of alcohol, drugs, and high altitude led to him being escorted offstage.

In a message posted to X (formerly Twitter), Nick Swardson stated that he had just awoken from a night of watching TMZ. It is recommended not to drink or take edibles while traveling at high altitudes.I am suffering from f—ing brain diarrhea.Beaver Creek, I apologize for the error.

In the video footage shared later on social media, it is evident that Nick Swardson behavior quickly drew both ire and laughter from the Colorado crowd. A woman shouts at the comedian during the performance, “What did you smoke before the show?” before speaking to him.

As shown in another video, Nick Swardson claimed that he would rally and save the show, before jumping into an impersonation of Jason Statham that caused the audience to stand up and leave the show. Can I conclude this discussion, or would you prefer that I not do so? Several audience members answered “no” when Nick Swardson asked the question.

A video was also shared by TMZ of what appears to be the end of Nick Swardson performance. Swardson, whose spotlight has been turned off, can be heard repeatedly shouting “let’s go” as the crowd loudly heckles him. Before he was led off stage by event staff, he made reference to his late friend Norm MacDonald.

As a result, Justin Brown, the center’s Director of Operations, took to the stage to announce that he had decided to “conclude the show early in the best interests of those who bought tickets” and that refunds would be processed.

In response to EW’s request for comment, a representative for the center did not immediately respond. According to TMZ, the venue later sent an email apologizing for any negative experience ticket holders may have had at Nick Swardson’s performance that evening. As a world-class presenter of performing arts, this show did not meet the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s standards.

Accordingly, all tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment, the email concluded. We apologize for the inconvenience, and please contact us if we can be of further assistance to you.

