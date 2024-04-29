Connect with us

Automotive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology
Advertisement

Automotive

U.S. Auto Safety Regulators Initiate Probe Into Tesla's Autopilot Recall Efficacy

Automotive

Toyota Pilots EV Revo Pickup Baht Buses in Pattaya Thailand

Automotive

First-Quarter Ford Commercial Unit Earnings Offset EV Losses

Automotive

Profits At Tesla Plummet 55% As Electric Vehicle Sales Decline

Automotive

GM Raises 2024 Earnings Guidance After Strong First-Quarter Results

Automotive

Tesla Lowers US Prices For 3 Electric Vehicle Models After a Tough Week

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Automotive

Rivian Continues To Lay Off Workers Despite Recent Layoffs

Automotive

Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

Automotive

Electrek Reports That Tesla Will Cut More Than 10% Of Its Staff

Automotive

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs Are Being Recalled Because Of Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires

Automotive

Toyota's New 4Runner SUV Will Have a Hybrid Powertrain Within 15 Years

Automotive

Electric Vehicle Talks To Be Held By China's Commerce Minister In Paris

Automotive

Low-Cost Tesla Plans Scrapped Amid Fierce Chinese Competition

Automotive

Quarterly Tesla Deliveries Decline For The First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Automotive

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals

Automotive

Delivery Risk For Tesla Due To Soft Demand And Slowdown In China

Automotive

EPlus4Car: Creating the Automotive Industry of the Future

Automotive

Ford Pickups Can Downshift Without Warning, Increasing Crash Risks

Automotive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Tesla
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected trip to Beijing to meet with members of the Chinese government.

The Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that Musk is scheduled to meet with senior officials during his visit in order to discuss Tesla’s full self-driving software rollout and the authorization to transfer data internationally during his trip.

As reported by a Chinese state media outlet, Musk met with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and Li told Musk that Tesla’s development in China could be considered a successful example of U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation in the long run.

After the meeting, Musk confirmed his presence on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), thanking Premier Li for the honor, and sharing a photo with him as well.

As a veteran Shanghai resident who has known Premier Li Qiang since his early years, I am honored to meet him today. Having the opportunity to meet him is a pleasure.

Following an agreement with the Chinese government, Tesla established its first factory outside of the United States in Shanghai in 2018.

The fact that Tesla has not yet made its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software available in China despite having introduced it four years ago is quite surprising. According to Musk, FSD may be available to Chinese consumers soon.

In the meantime, rival Chinese automakers, such as Xpeng, have been attempting to gain an advantage over Tesla by introducing similar software in their vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is requesting approval for data collected in China to be transferred overseas in order to improve Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

It was not made public that this visit had taken place, and the source was forced to remain anonymous due to a lack of authorization to speak to the media about this event.

The company has also sold more than 1,700,000 vehicles in China since entering the market a decade ago, making it the largest factory in the world, with its Shanghai plant being the largest.

SEE ALSO:

U.S. Auto Safety Regulators Initiate Probe Into Tesla’s Autopilot Recall Efficacy

Toyota Pilots EV Revo Pickup Baht Buses in Pattaya Thailand

First-Quarter Ford Commercial Unit Earnings Offset EV Losses
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies