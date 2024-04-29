Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected trip to Beijing to meet with members of the Chinese government.

The Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that Musk is scheduled to meet with senior officials during his visit in order to discuss Tesla’s full self-driving software rollout and the authorization to transfer data internationally during his trip.

As reported by a Chinese state media outlet, Musk met with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and Li told Musk that Tesla’s development in China could be considered a successful example of U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation in the long run.

After the meeting, Musk confirmed his presence on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), thanking Premier Li for the honor, and sharing a photo with him as well.

As a veteran Shanghai resident who has known Premier Li Qiang since his early years, I am honored to meet him today. Having the opportunity to meet him is a pleasure.

Following an agreement with the Chinese government, Tesla established its first factory outside of the United States in Shanghai in 2018.

The fact that Tesla has not yet made its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software available in China despite having introduced it four years ago is quite surprising. According to Musk, FSD may be available to Chinese consumers soon.

In the meantime, rival Chinese automakers, such as Xpeng, have been attempting to gain an advantage over Tesla by introducing similar software in their vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is requesting approval for data collected in China to be transferred overseas in order to improve Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

It was not made public that this visit had taken place, and the source was forced to remain anonymous due to a lack of authorization to speak to the media about this event.

The company has also sold more than 1,700,000 vehicles in China since entering the market a decade ago, making it the largest factory in the world, with its Shanghai plant being the largest.

