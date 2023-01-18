Come See Madonna And Bob The Drag Queen This Summer

(CTN News) – During the “Madonna: The Celebration Tour”, Madonna and Bob the Drag Queen will be performing in Cleveland in August as part of the “Madonna: The Celebration Tour”.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Madonna would be celebrating her 40th anniversary with a concert tour. This will highlight some of her most popular songs from the last four decades as part of Live Nation’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Earlier in the day, Madonna said that she was looking forward to exploring as many songs as possible.

This is in the hope that she would be able to give her fans the show they have been waiting for for a very long time.

On Saturday, July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, the band will embark on its 35-city global tour, which will begin in North America on the 15th of July, and will continue to Europe from there as part of its journey from North America to Europe.

The Celebration Tour issued a press release, announcing that the tour would conclude on Friday, December 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This is according to a press release that was issued by the tour.

A concert by Madonna will be held at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Tuesday, August 2, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

It is expected that the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m., and on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Head over to madonna.com/tour for more information about the presale, as well as to purchase tickets.

Additionally, fans have the option of purchasing VIP packages if they wish to do so if they choose to do so if they wish to do so. For more information, you can visit the VIP Nation website if you would like to know more about it.

