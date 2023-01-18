Connect with us

Entertainment

Come See Madonna And Bob The Drag Queen This Summer
Advertisement

Entertainment Business

BTS' Jimin Signs With Dior As New 'Global Brand Ambassador'

News Entertainment

Robbie Bachman Drummer for Rock Band BTO, Dead at Age 69

Entertainment

League Of Legends Patch 13.02 Introduces a Mini-Rework For Annie And Massive Changes For Tibbers

Entertainment

Netflix Won't Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's Only Child Dead at 54

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, 54 Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Entertainment

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

Entertainment

Trailer For 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Stars Paul Rudd

Entertainment

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton

Movies Entertainment

20 Best Movies You Shouldn't Miss In 2023

Entertainment

Review: 'M3GAN' - Blumhouse's Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

Entertainment

SIA Covers Her Face For What?

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Come See Madonna And Bob The Drag Queen This Summer

Published

60 mins ago

on

Come See Madonna And Bob The Drag Queen This Summer

(CTN News) – During the “Madonna: The Celebration Tour”, Madonna and Bob the Drag Queen will be performing in Cleveland in August as part of the “Madonna: The Celebration Tour”.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Madonna would be celebrating her 40th anniversary with a concert tour. This will highlight some of her most popular songs from the last four decades as part of Live Nation’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Earlier in the day, Madonna said that she was looking forward to exploring as many songs as possible.

This is in the hope that she would be able to give her fans the show they have been waiting for for a very long time.

On Saturday, July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, the band will embark on its 35-city global tour, which will begin in North America on the 15th of July, and will continue to Europe from there as part of its journey from North America to Europe.

The Celebration Tour issued a press release, announcing that the tour would conclude on Friday, December 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This is according to a press release that was issued by the tour.

A concert by Madonna will be held at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Tuesday, August 2, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

It is expected that the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m., and on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Head over to madonna.com/tour for more information about the presale, as well as to purchase tickets.

Additionally, fans have the option of purchasing VIP packages if they wish to do so if they choose to do so if they wish to do so. For more information, you can visit the VIP Nation website if you would like to know more about it.

SEE ALSO:

BTS’ Jimin Signs With Dior As New ‘Global Brand Ambassador’

League Of Legends Patch 13.02 Introduces a Mini-Rework For Annie And Massive Changes For Tibbers

Netflix Won’t Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading