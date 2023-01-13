Connect with us

Entertainment

Netflix Won't Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's Only Child Dead at 54

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, 54 Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Entertainment

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

Entertainment

Trailer For 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Stars Paul Rudd

Entertainment

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton

Movies Entertainment

20 Best Movies You Shouldn't Miss In 2023

Entertainment

Review: 'M3GAN' - Blumhouse's Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

Entertainment

SIA Covers Her Face For What?

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, The Lead Vocalist Of Faithless, Passed Away At The Age Of 65

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

Entertainment

Why Choose Switzerland For Your Next Magic Show?

Entertainment

Black Adam's Heat Vision Proves He'll Always Be a Villain

Entertainment

Netflix Won’t Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Netflix Won't Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023

(CTN News) – Fans of Vikings: Valhalla have been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the second season of the hit series ever since the premiere of the series back in February.

On January 12, Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiered, providing more action-packed adventures and battles for fans to enjoy.

Vikings: Valhalla, the second season in the Viking series, picks up after the battle for Kattegat in the season one finale, as our heroes are now fugitives in Scandinavia, confronted with the question of just how far they are willing to sacrifice to win their freedom in this complicated world in which they will have to fight for themselves.

There is no need to worry, Vikings: Valhalla fans, that the season 2 finale will leave us on a cliffhanger at the end of the series.

In March of 2022, Netflix made it official that two more seasons of the series were going to be produced. The fan-favorite series will return with eight more episodes in the near future.

But when can we expect Vikings: Valhalla season 3 to be released on Netflix? It is unfortunate to say that the next batch of episodes won’t be released right after the end of season 2.

In any case, here is when we think we will be able to see Leif, Freydis, and Harald again on our screens.

The Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date has been announced

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 began filming in May of 2022 and continued to film throughout the summer according to What’s on Netflix.

Despite the fact that it has not been officially confirmed, production should have wrapped up by the end of the third season, leaving post-production to take place throughout 2023.

In spite of the possibility that Vikings: Valhalla’s season 3 could arrive earlier than the show’s annual first quarter release, it’s still likely that Netflix will release Vikings: Valhalla at the start of 2023 to maintain its once-a-year schedule for releases.

It should be noted, however, that this is just a prediction that could change at any time.

It remains a mystery when season 3 will be released. However, we do know that we will be welcoming a new cast member to the show in the upcoming season.

 Goran Visnjic has been announced as Erik the Red, a character who will be playing a “multi-year arc” for season 3. The addition of his character to the cast will certainly add a little spice to the next season of the show.

Stay tuned for more Vikings: Valhalla season 3 news and updates from Netflix Life in the coming days!

SEE ALSO:

Trailer For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Stars Paul Rudd

‘Inside Job’ Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024
Related Topics:
Continue Reading