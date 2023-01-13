Netflix Won’t Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023

(CTN News) – Fans of Vikings: Valhalla have been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the second season of the hit series ever since the premiere of the series back in February.

On January 12, Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiered, providing more action-packed adventures and battles for fans to enjoy.

Vikings: Valhalla, the second season in the Viking series, picks up after the battle for Kattegat in the season one finale, as our heroes are now fugitives in Scandinavia, confronted with the question of just how far they are willing to sacrifice to win their freedom in this complicated world in which they will have to fight for themselves.

There is no need to worry, Vikings: Valhalla fans, that the season 2 finale will leave us on a cliffhanger at the end of the series.

In March of 2022, Netflix made it official that two more seasons of the series were going to be produced. The fan-favorite series will return with eight more episodes in the near future.

But when can we expect Vikings: Valhalla season 3 to be released on Netflix? It is unfortunate to say that the next batch of episodes won’t be released right after the end of season 2.

In any case, here is when we think we will be able to see Leif, Freydis, and Harald again on our screens.

The Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date has been announced

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 began filming in May of 2022 and continued to film throughout the summer according to What’s on Netflix.

Despite the fact that it has not been officially confirmed, production should have wrapped up by the end of the third season, leaving post-production to take place throughout 2023.

In spite of the possibility that Vikings: Valhalla’s season 3 could arrive earlier than the show’s annual first quarter release, it’s still likely that Netflix will release Vikings: Valhalla at the start of 2023 to maintain its once-a-year schedule for releases.

It should be noted, however, that this is just a prediction that could change at any time.

It remains a mystery when season 3 will be released. However, we do know that we will be welcoming a new cast member to the show in the upcoming season.

Goran Visnjic has been announced as Erik the Red, a character who will be playing a “multi-year arc” for season 3. The addition of his character to the cast will certainly add a little spice to the next season of the show.

Stay tuned for more Vikings: Valhalla season 3 news and updates from Netflix Life in the coming days!

