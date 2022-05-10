Avatar The Way of Water – Official Trailer OUT

(CTN News) – ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ trailer has finally been released online and has already created a buzz on the internet. James Cameron’s first look was screened in advance of the Doctor Strange 2 screening exclusively in theatres, and it went live on social media on May 9, 2022.

Avatar The Way of Water Trailer out

As the story continues more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar The Way of Water begins to tell the tale of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that pursues them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The trailer implies that the sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son at the center of the story and making him the star of the upcoming adventure.

This trailer introduces dazzling footage of Navi flying on winged creatures and also navigating their way underwater in Avatar The Way of Water. A familiar dragonlike creature appears along with several Na’vi exploring the coast of Pandora. A group of warriors is seen facing the tide with uncertainty, including some underwater shots that show a Na’vi swimming with a giant underwater creature. Na’vi are seen taking up arms in the trailer as they are seen walking with humans at the end.

Watch Avatar The Way of Water Trailer

The trailer contained almost no dialogue and took the viewer to different regions across the blue oceans of Pandora by showing the visuals of the blue oceans.

