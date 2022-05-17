Netflix Is Actively Exploring The Possibility Of Adding Live Streams To Its App

(CTN News) – Netflix, one of the most popular streaming platforms on the planet, is planning to include live streams in its lineup. When the feature launches, Netflix subscribers around the world will be able to watch live events in real-time, including the popular festival Netflix Is A Joke among others. Read on for more information about the new Netflix feature coming out soon.

Netflix is exploring live streaming

In a recent report by Deadline, Netflix is looking into live streaming. Platform developers plan to roll out the capability that has been in development for quite a while. Netflix could broadcast stand-up specials and unscripted shows when it launches its live streaming feature. Netflix will also be able to use the feature for “live voting on competition series and talent contests.”

There are a number of aspects of live streaming that the platform could benefit from, including reunions for popular shows, unscripted shows, and social experiments. Additionally, if Netflix is planning to live stream content via its app, it can very well broadcast live sports events, as Disney+ Hotstar does. There is no tentative release date for the feature, and it is in the early stages of development.

Netflix has released a new category hub for TV viewers. In a blog post published on April 21, Netflix notes that “we’re rolling out a new Category Hub in the TV menu so our members can easily find their favorite genres and discover new categories of films, series, and specials, all in one place.” The Category Hub appears in the left-hand menu on both adult and kids’ Netflix profiles.

Netflix releases a new Category hub for viewers

The new Category Hub will also display the top 3 categories based on users’ preferences. Additionally, the new hub will feature curated collections for holidays like Internal Women’s Day and Earth Day. In the screenshot shared by Netflix, one can also see categories like Children & Family, Horror, and Documentaries. It wants users to think of the new Caterogry Hub for TV as a more lively version of the old hub.