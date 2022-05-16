Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Divorce From Lisa Bonet

(CTN News) – Jason Momoa appears to have a new love interest. He and his wife Lisa Bonet announced their separation earlier this year in a joint statement. According to reports, he is now dating Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez.

People report that the Aquaman star is dating Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez. The leading daily’s sources revealed the two actors are dating and in a good place in their lives. According to the source, “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s working on Fast X.” The source also said, “He’s in a good place.” A source close to both Jason Momoa and the Baby Driver star revealed they are both really busy with work and are also having fun together. The source said, “They’re both busy with work, but are having fun together.

Momoa attended the premiere of Eiza Gonzalez’s Ambulance last month. She did not walk the red carpet with her co-star.

Must Read: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Separated after 4 Years of Marriage

Jason Momoa’s linkup rumours with Kate Beckinsale

Jason Momoa has been rumored to be dating since he split from Bonet in January. He was rumored to be dating Kate Beckinsale after he was seen lending her his jacket at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards afterparty in 2022. The Game Of Thrones actor did not take long to put an end to the rumours. In a chat with Extra, the actor addressed the rumours and said, “It was crazy. Everyone is like, “Are you dating?” No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.” Responding to the rumours, the actor said he was acting courteously. He continued, “Now, I will not give my coat to anyone.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split via a statement following a whirlwind romance of 20 years. The statement said, “Our love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free one another to be the people we are learning to be.” “Our commitment to this sacred life, teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L,” it added. Lola and Nakoa-Wolf share a daughter. In addition, Jason Momoa expressed his heartfelt support to Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz for her latest film, The Batman.