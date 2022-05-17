25.7 C
Watch The 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 Online: Where & How?

By Arsi Mughal
Watch The 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 Online Where & How

Must read

(CTN News) – Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of the biggest film festivals of all time, will take place from 17th to 28th May 2022. The event will not only feature some of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry from across the globe, but it will also recognize notable works of filmmakers and actors and recognize their contributions to the art of filmmaking.

Many Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, and more will attend the festival along with music maestro AR Rahman, Grammy-award-winning artist Ricky Kej, and more. You can watch the live streaming of the big event on your device only a day before the big event.

How to watch Cannes Film Festival 2022 Live stream?

The festival, which will be held in France, will begin on May 17, 2022, and will last until May 28. With a global audience anticipating the event, the organizers have maintained their official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn account to provide minute-by-minute updates to viewers.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 will also be live-streamed on the festival’s official website. Furthermore, interested viewers can also watch the event by downloading the event’s application on their devices.

More on Cannes Film Festival 2022

From the festival’s celebrities to the premieres of Indian films, there will be a heavy presence of Indian representation. Other films receiving world premieres at the festival include Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots.

