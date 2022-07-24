A Tourist Has Gone Missing After Falling From A Raft On Rapids In Chiang Mai

(CTN News) – Earlier today (Saturday), rescue workers again searched a stretch of rapids in the Mae Taeng district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai, looking for a Belgian tourist who went missing yesterday after falling from a raft.

Three Belgian tourists took a white-water trip yesterday, but their raft struck a boulder, sending one into the raging waters.

At the time of the rescue, the rescuers said that the tourist, who had been wearing a life vest at the time, was seen floating in the water.

Must Read: Belgian 30, Missing After Falling Off Boat Whitewater Rafting in Chiang-Mai

In order to help rafters who encounter problems, a rescuer posted on the bank threw him a rope, but he was not able to catch it, and he disappeared shortly after.

Eventually, his life vest was found about two kilometers downstream of where it was lost.

After searching until dusk without finding the missing man, the search was called off for the night. As of this morning, it has resumed.

The search was ongoing when this report was written.

