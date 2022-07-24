Spider-Man: Freshman Year: Everything We Know

(CTN News) – There has been some speculation that Spider-Man will star in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year. But what is the premise of the show, who will star, and what is the continuity setting?

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Peter Parker will star in the latest animated series starring Marvel’s iconic web-slinger, Spider-Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new film Freshman Year, which appears to take inspiration from multiple SpiderMan adaptations, was initially thought to be part of the main timeline of the MCU,

But California’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 proved that this may not be the case. This will be a unique take on one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes, with surprising connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is widely believed that SpiderMan is marvel’s flagship character, as he has been capturing the imaginations and hearts of readers for decades, resulting in a number of adaptations to work on film and television as well.

It should be noted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its own version of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, in Captain America: Civil War, which only made a passing reference to the web-slinger’s iconic origin story.

It appeared for a short while that Freshman Year would finally be able to explore this skipped portion of SpiderMan’s history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Spider-Man: Freshman Year panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed many exciting details about the film, including its premise, cast, and release date.

A fresh take on Peter Parker, Freshman Year is heavily influenced by the MCU, but fans of Tom Holland’s SpiderMan will see many parallels between the two characters.

The continuity setting of Freshman Year will provide it with the creative freedom to utilize the entirety of the Spider-Man mythos without contradicting the main MCU universe.

The new SpiderMan movie won’t star Tom Holland:

It is unclear if Tom Holland will voice Spider-Man in Freshman Year, although he is expected to appear in more Spider-Man films.

There are other SpiderMan voice actors who could easily replace Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The voice of Spider-Man in Marvel’s What If… could be Hudson Thames.

What’s the rest of the SpiderMan: Freshman Year cast?

In spite of Tom Holland’s casting for Spider-Man in Freshman Year being debunked, the series has confirmed the casting of two other voice actors.

The voice of Bentley Wittman, a classic Marvel villain known as the Wizard, will be provided by Paul F. Tompkins. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox will voice Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the series, reprising his role from the MCU.

When will SpiderMan: Freshman Year be released?

The Freshman Year series is still quite a ways off from releasing, but Marvel Studious has made an encouraging announcement. In spite of the lack of a release date, the series has been confirmed for at least one additional season after the first season.

As part of the new SpiderMan franchise that will begin sometime in 2024, SpiderMan: Freshman Year will introduce a fresh new take on the beloved SpiderMan characters before it carries on with SpiderMan: Freshman Year season 2, SpiderMan: Sophmore Year.

