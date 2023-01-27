Connect with us

Tech

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January
Advertisement

Tech

Google Chrome Expands Incognito Tabs On Mobile Devices And Adds Safety Checks

Tech

Zipmex Says Economic Recession Could Delay Digital Assets' Recovery Until 2025

Tech

7 Tips on How to Get More REAL Followers on Instagram

Tech

Netflix will Begin Blocking Subscribers from Sharing their Account Passwords Before April

Tech

Need a Guest Post? Contact us on WhatsApp or Facebook!

Tech

My Old IMac 5K (Late 2015) Needs To Be Replaced By a Mac (Late 2015).

Tech

New Instagram Profile Photo Flips Between Your Avatar And Picture

Tech

Huawei Matepad SE Is a Great Entertainment Tablet

Tech

React Native App Performance 6 Tips

Tech

Launch Of Motorola G12, G23, And E13, Starting At €120

Tech

Microsoft Network Outage Affects Azure, Teams, And Outlook

Tech

PlayStation 5 Pro Likely To Get Release In April 2023

Tech Tourism

'Sawasdee By AoT' App To Add E-payment Feature Soon

Tech Business

User Discovers '$42 Professional Plan' For ChatGPT

Tech

Google Clock Update Allow Users To Snooze And Stop Alarms More Easily

Tech

US Rocket Lab launches Its 1st Electron Booster From The Virginia Coast

Tech News

Google Sued By Justice Dept. For Dominance In Digital Advertising

Tech

A Guide for Women in Tech in 2023

Tech News Tourism

Chinese E-commerce Platform 'Taobao' Offers Thailand VIP Packages

Tech

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

Published

13 hours ago

on

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

(CTN NEWS) – For the second time this month, the music and podcast streaming service Spotify was unavailable to thousands of users on Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, an app outage tracking service, as many as 43,000 reports of issues with the service were filed on Thursday.

The hashtag started trending after users on Twitter complained that the search function was broken and that their music was no longer being paid for.

Users bemoaned the outage, with several tweeting that they could not listen to music at work.

“You threw off my flow,” one person wrote alongside a clip from “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter on Thursday. The service tweeted on its Status account, “Something’s not quite right.”

Though some users on Twitter said they were still having problems with the app, they claimed the issue had been rectified about an hour after it was reported.

For more help, the company advised those users to contact onTwitter.

The outage on Thursday was the second one this month. On January 13 in the evening, it crashed. It took slightly over two hours to fix that problem.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Netflix will Begin Blocking Subscribers from Sharing their Account Passwords Before April

My Old IMac 5K (Late 2015) Needs To Be Replaced By a Mac (Late 2015).

New Instagram Profile Photo Flips Between Your Avatar And Picture
Related Topics:
Continue Reading