Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

(CTN NEWS) – For the second time this month, the music and podcast streaming service Spotify was unavailable to thousands of users on Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, an app outage tracking service, as many as 43,000 reports of issues with the service were filed on Thursday.

The hashtag started trending after users on Twitter complained that the search function was broken and that their music was no longer being paid for.

Users bemoaned the outage, with several tweeting that they could not listen to music at work.

“You threw off my flow,” one person wrote alongside a clip from “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter on Thursday. The service tweeted on its Status account, “Something’s not quite right.”

Though some users on Twitter said they were still having problems with the app, they claimed the issue had been rectified about an hour after it was reported.

For more help, the company advised those users to contact onTwitter.

The outage on Thursday was the second one this month. On January 13 in the evening, it crashed. It took slightly over two hours to fix that problem.

