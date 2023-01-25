New Instagram Profile Photo Flips Between Your Avatar And Picture

(CTN News) – As part of its upcoming dynamic profile photo feature, Instagram announced today that it will enable users to showcase both their profile photo and their avatar on their profile.

You used to have to choose whether to display your profile picture or your avatar on your profile prior to this update. The two can now be switched between if you wish.

In a tweet posted by the Meta-owned company, they mentioned that now you can add your avatar to the other side of your picture – and people who visit your profile can toggle between the two.

You must navigate to the “Edit Profile” button on the left side of the profile picture in order to add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture.

If you add an avatar to your profile, when people view your profile, your profile picture will automatically switch over to your avatar when they click on the link.

In this update, the social media network notes that this marks the first time that it has introduced avatar animation. When your avatar is shown, it will wave as if it were in motion.

Nearly a year since Meta brought avatars to Instagram, the company is now working on a way to make them more prominent within Instagram.

This includes adding a dynamic profile photo feature to make them more prominent within the app.

Avatars were first introduced by Snapchat in 2020 as a way to compete with its Bitmojis and have been continuously updated across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger ever since.

It is worth noting that the launch of the updated dynamic profile photo feature comes a few days after Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the social network was looking to make photos a more prominent part of its offerings in 2023.

Last year, Mosseri admitted to users in a weekly Q&A session that Instagram displayed too many videos and not enough photos for its users.

Moreover, he also assured users that as long as the platform is around, photos will always play an instrumental role in making it a better experience.

SEE ALSO:

Huawei Matepad SE Is a Great Entertainment Tablet