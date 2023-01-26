My Old iMac 5K (Late 2015) Needs To Be Replaced By a Mac (Late 2015).

(CTN News) – It would be appreciated if you could advise me to replace my old iMac 5K (late 2015) with a 500GB SSD and 24GB of memory.

In my role as an amateur photographer, I have worked with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for a number of years. In addition, I would like to update the OS that is no longer supported as well as the hardware.

In spite of this, there is no direct successor to the 27″ iMac that has been released so far. As a result, we will only discuss the options below if you are interested in a 32-inch screen.

This week, a Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro will be available for purchase.

It is possible to buy a Mac Studio which comes with M1 Max and M1 Ultra, but it is quite expensive.

I was thinking about replacing my iMac with a Mac mini. However, I was wondering if it would be better to look at a Mac mini with M2 Pro as opposed to a new Mac mini with M2?

I am using a M2Pro Mini.

It is recommended to have 16GB of RAM (or even more if you wish). Having said that, I’d say 16 GB should be fine for the purposes of processing still photos.

SSD with 1TB of storage.

The display you choose will be up to you, so you’ll have to decide on it on your own…

Is your current iMac running as fast as you would like it to?

It would be helpful if you could use OpenCore Legacy Patcher to upgrade your macOS to Ventura if what you’re looking to do is upgrade the system.

Yesterday, the latest version of the software was released.

The quality of the Late 2015 iMac 27″ Retina display is going to be difficult to match without spending a great deal more money on an Apple Studio Display, LG UltraFine or the upcoming Samsung ViewFinity S9, so it’s going to be difficult to match it.

In terms of single core performance, it appears that the Mac Mini M2 Pro is only about 86% faster than your current Mac mini in terms of single core performance, when compared to the Mac mini i7 4.0 GHz, which is not quite twice as fast as your current Mac mini. You might want to wait until Apple updates the iMac, since Apple is expected to update the iMac.

