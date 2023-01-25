PlayStation 5 Pro Likely To Get Release In April 2023

(CTN NEWS) – PlayStation 5 Pro could be re-released as early as April 2023. Sony may unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro instead of the rumored Slim model, according to a new report.

It has been nearly two and a half years since the PlayStation 5 was launched in 2020.

This Pro model will come with a new and more powerful AMD chip. Additionally, liquid cooling may be added to the PS5 Pro to improve heat dissipation.

A reliable source has reportedly told PhonAndroid that the PS5 Pro could launch in April 2023. It is expected to use a new AMD chip since it is a Pro variant.

Features

Additionally, this model may feature a liquid cooling system similar to that found on gaming PCs.

In addition to a liquid metal compound, the PlayStation 5 has a cooling fan. The new liquid cooling system will likely offer better heat dissipation than the current base model.

It is also possible that Sony will have to change the design to incorporate liquid cooling. As of now, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

According to the report, Sony could sell off its PS5 stock before the release of the PS5 Pro. Furthermore, the new model is expected to be significantly more expensive than the base model.

Additionally, due to the current shortage of equipment, the PS5 Pro may not be produced in sufficient quantities.

At this point, Sony has yet to confirm the existence of a PS5 Pro or a slim version. No matter which model makes it to market, the company will most likely unveil it at the State of Play event.

The Japanese firm has not yet scheduled such an event. Therefore, this information should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

‘Sawasdee By AoT’ App To Add E-payment Feature Soon