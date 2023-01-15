Connect with us

Tech Business

Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night
Advertisement

Tech

SEO Google Chrome Extensions: 12 Best Free Extensions In 2023

Tech

YouTube To Test Free Ad-Supported TV Channel Hub

Tech

With Android Studio Electric Eel, You Can Resize Emulators And Use Scratch

Tech

Microsoft Defender ASR Deletes Shortcuts To Windows Applications Due To a Bug

Tech

Reasons Why You Should Consider TV Rentals

Tech

Ways in Which Social Features Improve User Engagement in A Mobile Game

Tech

Everything About PointClickCare Software for 2023

Tech

In 2023, Motorola launched the Moto G Play

Tech

New NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch Launched At Rs 1,999: Price, Features

Tech

The Martian Meteorite Contains a Lot Of Organic Stuff

Tech

Final Patch Of Windows 7 & 8 Have Been Updated, Which Adds Secure Boot To Windows 7

News Tech

Russia To Launch Backup Mission To Rescue ISS Crew Following Capsule Leak

Tech Science

Launch Of ABL Space Systems' Maiden 'RS1' Rocket Fails

Tech

Instagram Imposes More Restrictions On Targeting Teens With Ads

Tech Business

Twitter: "No New User Data Leaks Detected As A Result Of System Bug"

Tech

6 High-Quality MP4 to GIF Converters [Online & Desktop]

Tech

Chrome 109: What's New

Tech

Watch Masimo Ban Imports In The First Round

Tech

Advance Auto Dialer and Call Center Software with Multi Level User Management

Tech

Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night

(CTN NEWS) – On Friday, the audio streaming service Spotify experienced a brief outage that prevented tens of thousands of users from using it until the platform’s services appeared to resume.

Over 30,000 reports of the outage have been made on DownDetector.com, with a notable increase in reports since just before 8PM ET.

Although the player is the most crucial component, a status page for the company’s online API indicates a “small” partial outage affecting only that. This is consistent with what we’re witnessing.

Just before 9 PM ET, the Spotify Status Twitter account tweeted, “We’re looking into it,”

Then, at 11:16 PM ET, it followed up with a message saying, “Things are looking much better now.”

There hasn’t been any evidence of a bigger cloud or routing issue that would have affected other services, unlike the previous time we noticed this kind of service-wide outage caused by a Google Cloud issue.

Suppose you’re still having trouble streaming music.

In that case, you might have to give the aux cord to a friend who doesn’t have a Spotify subscription, or you might have to resort to more traditional methods like downloading MP3s or using physical media.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

SEO Google Chrome Extensions: 12 Best Free Extensions In 2023

YouTube To Test Free Ad-Supported TV Channel Hub

With Android Studio Electric Eel, You Can Resize Emulators And Use Scratch
Related Topics:
Continue Reading