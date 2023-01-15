Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night

(CTN NEWS) – On Friday, the audio streaming service Spotify experienced a brief outage that prevented tens of thousands of users from using it until the platform’s services appeared to resume.

Over 30,000 reports of the outage have been made on DownDetector.com, with a notable increase in reports since just before 8PM ET.

Although the player is the most crucial component, a status page for the company’s online API indicates a “small” partial outage affecting only that. This is consistent with what we’re witnessing.

Just before 9 PM ET, the Spotify Status Twitter account tweeted, “We’re looking into it,”

Then, at 11:16 PM ET, it followed up with a message saying, “Things are looking much better now.”

There hasn’t been any evidence of a bigger cloud or routing issue that would have affected other services, unlike the previous time we noticed this kind of service-wide outage caused by a Google Cloud issue.

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 14, 2023

Suppose you’re still having trouble streaming music.

In that case, you might have to give the aux cord to a friend who doesn’t have a Spotify subscription, or you might have to resort to more traditional methods like downloading MP3s or using physical media.

