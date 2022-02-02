Tom Brady – The Greatest Moments of Tom Brady’s 22-Year NFL Career

Tom Brady has won the most games, thrown the most yards, and scored the most touchdowns in his 22 years in the NFL. Brady also holds the record for the most Super Bowl rings with seven.

Tom Brady’s performance was so high that his opponents perceived their own failures in a more positive light. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was 5 when Brady made his NFL debut, said the league is proud of Brady.

“The best quarterback ever retired, DANG… he threw his final touchdown pass to me,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

Brady provided enough highlights to fill NFL Films’ vaults. Here are just a few of his greatest moments:

Must Read: Tom Brady retires from the NFL after a unmatched 22-Year Career

Tom Brady Super Bowl comeback

It is no surprise that Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history in the first Super Bowl decided in overtime.

In the third quarter, Atlanta trailed 28-3, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and then drove the Patriots 91 yards by completing six passes to set up the tying score. In their fifth Super Bowl victory, the Patriots won 34-28 after winning the toss and Brady completed his first five passes.

Overtime drive for Super Bowl

As the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, Brady outdueled the NFL’s young MVP in Patrick Mahomes on Jan. 20, 2019, to earn a second trip to the big game. In a thrilling fourth quarter where the lead was swapped four times, Brady answered every big drive by Mahomes.

In overtime, after the Chiefs forced the Patriots to win the coin toss, Brady took over. On three third-and-10 plays, he passed to Julian Edelman twice and Rob Gronkowski once to set up Rex Burkhead’s TD run.

Seventh Ring

After winning No. 7 in his first season with the Buccaneers, it will be very difficult to even match Brady’s record in Super Bowls. The Bucs routed Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9 as Gronkowski and Brown each caught touchdown passes from him.

Brady helped the Bucs become the first franchise to win the Super Bowl at home.

Give him six

Brady ended Tebow mania spectacularly for the Patriots. By throwing six touchdown passes in a divisional game on Jan. 14, 2012, Brady matched a playoff record set first by Daryle Lamonica, then by Steve Young.

Wes Welker caught the first pass within the first two minutes and the Patriots ended up with all six in the first nine drives. Brady passed to Gronkowski three times. Brady scored two of his six touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half.

Brady passed for 363 yards in the Patriots’ 45-10 win.

Hey Peyton

Bradley won 11 of 17 meetings with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, including their first playoff meeting.

Brady set the tone from the get-go in the AFC championship game between the Patriots and Colts on Jan. 18, 2004. Following a TD pass to David Givens, Brady led the Patriots to a 15-0 halftime lead and another Super Bowl berth.

Tuck rule

Taking advantage of a replay review in his only playoff game at old Foxboro Stadium, Tom Brady gave a preview of his postseason success to come on Jan. 19, 2002.

With 1:50 left in the game, former Michigan teammate Charles Woodson knocked the ball out of Brady’s hands. Recovering the fumble, the Raiders celebrated, only to have the call reversed on replay by referee Walt Coleman due to the little-known Tuck Rule. It was later repealed.

Adam Vinatieri’s tying field goal was set up by Tom Brady’s 13-yard pass to David Patten. Brady completed eight consecutive passes to position Vinatieri for the winning field goal that helped the Patriots win their first Super Bowl.