Elon Musk Rejects ‘Alien’ Connection to Missing Flight MH370
Elon Musk Rejects ‘Alien’ Connection to Missing Flight MH370

Elon Musk Rejects ‘Alien’ Connection to Missing Flight MH370

(CTN News) – Elon Musk stated that he had not seen any “proof of alien activity” in response to a post containing a drone video reportedly related to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

He responded to a post with a video of something flying near an airliner, implying that it was part of an operation.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance Recap

A person submitted the video on X, claiming that something appears to be “flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation”. Musk responded, “I’ve seen no evidence of aliens.” If I did, I would publish about it on immediately! SpaceX has around 6000 satellites in orbit and has not had to maneuver around aliens. ”

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from the radar on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

However, viewers commented on an older footage of the Malaysia Airlines airplane disappearing from radar.

The Boeing 777-200ER, with 227 passengers and 12 crew, last interacted with air traffic control approximately 38 minutes after takeoff while flying over the South China Sea.

The plane subsequently vanished from public radar, but military radar tracked it for an additional hour as it swerved off course, flying west across the Malay Peninsula and the Andaman Sea.

Earlier in March, the United States stated that there is no evidence of UFO sightings or aliens, with the majority of occurrences involving mistaken regular objects.

This result is detailed in a 63-page Pentagon paper titled “Historical Record of US Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)”.

The report stated that misinterpretations of modern aerospace, rocket, and aviation systems, such as stealth technology and drones, had led to UFO sightings since the 1940s.

These incidents frequently include people mistaking experimental or advanced technology for UFOs, resulting in many sightings being linked to identifiable human-made items.

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

