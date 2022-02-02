Entertainment
Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More
Two years after defeating the Crooked Man, Dion and the Triangle of Justice are back, but everything is not as it seems. Something terrible is on the horizon. Dion is older and more powerful, but will that be enough to keep everyone safe?
Raising Dion’s second season promises more characters, more superpowers, and more of the tender family drama that made Raising Dion so endearing to viewers in 2019. Here’s everything we know about Raising Dion Season 2, including the brand-new trailer!
What is the Raising Dion Season 2 release date?
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Netflix will premiere all eight episodes of Raising Dion Season 2.
Watch Raising Dion Season 2 trailer
Who Does the Raising Dion Season 2 Cast Include?
Raising Dion Season 2 stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu, and Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills. Ali Ahn had been a recurring cast member in Season 1 but is now a series regular. According to the trailer, Griffin Robert Faulkner will have a much larger role in Season 2 than he did in Season 1.
Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias), Josh Ventura (P-Valley), Scott Daniel Johnson (Creepshow), and Michael Anthony (Chicago Med) are also joining the show’s cast for Season 2. It is also possible that we will see more of Michael B. Jordan as Dion’s missing father.
How many episodes will there be in Raising Dion Season 2?
According to the “fast facts” press sheet provided by Netflix, Season 2 of Raising Dion will consist of eight episodes, one fewer than the nine episodes of Season 1.
How to watch Raising Dion Season 2
You can watch the Raising Dion season 1 and 2 on Netflix premium. Netflix currently streams Raising Dion’s Season 1 and Season 2 episodes.
