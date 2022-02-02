Connect with us

Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More
Gigi Hadid Reveals her Secret TikTok Account: I Don't Follow Anyone I Know

Gigi Hadid Talks about her Daughter Khai, and her Group of 'Mom Friends'

'The Offer' Trailer Review: The Making Of 'The Godfather' Starring Miles Teller

'Raising Dion' Recap: A Look Back to Season 1

#1 Rihanna is Truly Pregnant With ASAP Rocky's Baby

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are 'Excited' For First Child: 'Couldn't Be Happier'!

'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star Howard Hesseman Dies at 81

Miss USA 2019 Jumps to Her Death From New York Condo

When will 'In From the Cold Season 2' be Released? and Where to Watch It?

Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More

2 days ago

Raising Dion Season 2
Raising Dion Season 2 – Two years after Raising Dion premiered on Netflix, the show has returned for a second season! Raising Dion is based on the comic book and short film by Dennis Liu, in which a widowed mother named Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright) discovers her young son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) has superpowers. In the first season of the series, Nicole (played by Jason Ritter) tries to understand Dion’s powers as well as deal with grief after losing her husband and the responsibilities of single motherhood.

Raising Dion’s second season promises more characters, more superpowers, and more of the tender family drama that made Raising Dion so endearing to viewers in 2019. Here’s everything we know about Raising Dion Season 2, including the brand-new trailer! 

Must Read: Raising Dion’ Recap: A Look Back to Season 1

What is the Raising Dion Season 2 release date?

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Netflix will premiere all eight episodes of Raising Dion Season 2.

Watch Raising Dion Season 2 trailer

Who Does the Raising Dion Season 2 Cast Include?

Raising Dion Season 2 stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu, and Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills. Ali Ahn had been a recurring cast member in Season 1 but is now a series regular. According to the trailer, Griffin Robert Faulkner will have a much larger role in Season 2 than he did in Season 1.

Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias), Josh Ventura (P-Valley), Scott Daniel Johnson (Creepshow), and Michael Anthony (Chicago Med) are also joining the show’s cast for Season 2. It is also possible that we will see more of Michael B. Jordan as Dion’s missing father.

How many episodes will there be in Raising Dion Season 2? 

According to the “fast facts” press sheet provided by Netflix, Season 2 of Raising Dion will consist of eight episodes, one fewer than the nine episodes of Season 1.

How to watch Raising Dion Season 2 

You can watch the Raising Dion season 1 and 2 on Netflix premium. Netflix currently streams Raising Dion’s Season 1 and Season 2 episodes.

