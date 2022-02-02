‘Nothing But Respect’: Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring NFL Legend Tom Brady

I’ve loved you since your very first game with the Patriots. I was fortunate enough to see you play your last game at Gillette Stadium. It’s was one of the best days of my life. You are a true legend and I will miss watching you on the field. You are the GOAT. Love you TB12

@TomBrady congratulations on a hall of fame worthy career!! I am glad I had the chance to watch you play my entire childhood even tho you would make me frustrated 99% of the time. It’s hard being a Dolphins fan when Tom Brady is in your division ya know. Thanks for the Memories!

Sad to see Tom Brady officially retiring. Big thanks to the GOAT for everything he did for the Patriots and New England in general. Football won’t be the same without you. 🥲

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.”

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”