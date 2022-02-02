Connect with us

'Nothing But Respect': Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring NFL Legend Tom Brady
Published

2 days ago

on

Tom Brady

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the most successful players in the National Football League (NFL), announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport, stating that he cannot commit to the sport anymore. In addition to appearing in 22 NFL seasons and setting almost every NFL record, there is, there is no doubt that he has cemented his place in the history books.

Among other records, he holds the record for the most touchdowns in NFL history (624) and the most passing yards in NFL history (84,250). Additionally, he has made the most Super Bowl appearances (10) and won the most of them (7). With such a successful career, he has established a massive fanbase around the world who paid their respects to a true legend of the sport.

Must Read: Tom Brady – The Greatest Moments of Tom Brady’s 22-Year NFL Career

Fans React as Tom Brady Retires from NFL

Tom Brady’s retirement statement

I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.”

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

USNIB

