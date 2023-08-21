Spain Celebrates its ‘indescribable’ Victory in the Women’s World Cup

(CTN News) – On Sunday, when Spain won its first-ever Women’s World Cup, players collapsed on top of each other as supporters in Stadium Australia jumped up and down while waving the Spanish flag and illuminating the stands in red and yellow.

Jennifer Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, declared afterward that it was the “best feeling” she had ever experienced. And as they hoisted the World Cup trophy with fireworks exploding behind them, Spain’s players appeared to be overcome by the joy of attaining the pinnacle of their sport.

“We’ve spent many days trying to comprehend this, but I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that we’re world champions,” Hermoso told RTVE.

“This is the greatest feeling I’ve ever had in football in my entire existence. This is dedicated to our families and those who emigrated from Spain.”

Teresa Abelleira, a midfielder, told reporters that the experience was “indescribable.”

She stated, “What we’ve accomplished is incredible.” “I still do not believe that what we have just accomplished has fully set in. We are ecstatic.”

Abelleira also paid tribute to Spain’s first female international footballers, who “began in the national team without resources when no one believed in them, and fought so that we could be here today.”

Some of Spain’s most prominent athletes on social media celebrated La Roja’s victory.

Gerard Pique, who won the 2010 men’s World Cup with Spain, wrote: “Congratulations! You’ve created history! Global champions. What honour!”

Pique then added 2010 and 2023 with stars next to them, representing Spain’s men’s and women’s World Cup victories, as the country became the second team after Germany to win both tournaments.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time tennis grand slam champion and arguably Spain’s finest athlete, posted on Instagram, “Let’s go!!!! Congratulations to the WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!

Carlos Alcaraz, a fellow Spanish tennis player, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “LET’S GOOOOO!!! Congratulations to the winners! “Proud of (Spain)!

‘We can’t stop here.

At first inspection, the future of the Spain team appears secure. Emerging superstar Salma Paralluelo is only 19 years old, while midfielder Aitana Bonmat, awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s finest player, is only 25.

Spain is also the reigning World Cup champion at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels.

Parallels, a world champion less than a year after winning the Under-20 World Cup, thanked her family for “helping me grow, like I have, for always pushing me to dream and not put limits on myself.”

“To accomplish things, you must dream big and seize the opportunity when it presents itself,” she added. “We must continue to elevate women’s football to the pinnacle.”

Despite the excitement and celebrations of winning the World Cup, the turmoil that rocked Spanish women’s football over the past year and disrupted its preparations for the tournament lingered in the background.

Many of La Roja’s star players have been at odds with head coach Jorge Vilda and Spain’s football federation (RFEF) for months, resulting in the absence of several of La Roja’s top players from the World Cup.

And even amid those jubilant celebrations in the stadium, in those delirious minutes after the final whistle, players appeared to ignore or ignore Vilda, as evidenced by social media videos.

Despite this, 42-year-old Vilda expressed “immense joy and pride” over his team’s World Cup-winning performance.

“We’ve demonstrated that we can play and that we can endure,” he said. “Because this team believed, we are the world champions. Go and rejoice! The only remaining option is to revel. I can envision the current situation in Spain.”

