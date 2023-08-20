SF 49ers beat Denver Broncos 21-20 In NFL Preseason Week 2

(CTN News) – Trey Lance led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight touchdowns after he threw an interception on his first drive of the game as he led them to a victory.

An unusually exciting preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Redskins finally came to an end with Jake Moody’s game-winning 49ers field goal with no time left to defeat the 49ers Broncos 21-20.

Brock Purdy, who underwent elbow surgery this offseason, made a much-anticipated 49ers return to the field following his much-anticipated return.

It was a remarkable performance by the second-year quarterback as he completed four of his five attempts for 65 yards on his lone drive of the night, averaging an impressive 13 yards per effort.

Fred Warner once more showed 49ers why he’s the best linebacker in football on Saturday night when he reminded everyone why he’s the best. As the second-highest-graded defender from the game on first review (79.8), he recorded a pair of stops in just eight coverage snaps, ranking him as the game’s second-best defensive player.

No doubt of the fact that Ronnie Bell had the best performance out of any of the 49ers rookie defensive players tonight, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind.

As part of his performance 49ers in tonight’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a seventh-round draft pick out of the Michigan Wolverines and caught seven passes out of nine for 114 yards.

There is no doubt that the offensive line 49ers played an important role in Denver’s victory, as four of the five starters in the offensive line saw extensive action.

The only one who did not see extensive action was right tackle Mike McGlinchey. From all four starters on the team, Quinn Meinerz has been the most impressive of them all.

In the 13 pass-blocking snaps that he played, the third-year 49ers right guard did not allow any pressures to be applied.

SEE ALSO:

UFC 292: Nervous O’Malley Reveals Injury, Could’ve Lost If Taken Down