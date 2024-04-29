Connect with us

Health

You Can Reset Your Gut Health By Making Some Simple Changes

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

5 mins ago

on

Gut Health
A complete guide to resetting your gut health through diet

(CTN News) – A healthy digestive system, also known as the Gut Health, is responsible for keeping us alive and plays a crucial role in ensuring that we stay healthy.

Hence, improving your gut health and resetting it to a more healthy state is very important.

It has been reported in Irish Examiner that the Gut Health microbiome is the ecosystem of diverse microorganisms that inhabit the intestine as a whole.

In her lecture, Janes Walter, professor of ecology, food and microbiome at University College Cork’s APC Microbiome Ireland research centre, says that microbiome “is an integral part of our biology, we live in symbiosis with it.”.

In this article, we will provide you with an expert’s recommendation for improving your gastrointestinal system.

Using Walter’s recipe, you’ll be able to reset your gut health by making small changes to your diet and ensuring you have a Gut Health microbiome.

“What we want to emphasize in this book is to eat a variety of foods, choose whole grains over processed grains, increase fibre, and pay attention to proteins and fats.

We suggest focusing on plant-based proteins, beans and legumes, and nuts, and incorporating fatty fish into the diet [for example, sardines, mackerel, salmon]. There is nothing wrong with lean red meat as long as it is consumed in moderation.

As a matter of fact, he suggested to eat low-fat or normal-fat dairy products, but recommended to avoid saturated fat (found in cheese, bacon, biscuits, etc.) as it is detrimental to the microbiome.

Walter also recommended avoiding ultraprocessed foods (UPF), as UPF is deficient in fiber, contains a high level of salt, and has ingredients that have a direct impact on the microbiome of the body.

It has been warned by the World Health Organization that UPF could degrade the mucus layer in the Gut Health, cause inflammation, and lead to non-communicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and Crohn’s disease.

Walter also advised people that if they have no idea what these things are, they should stay away from them or eat them in moderation if they do know what they are. Food staples should not be included in the list of foods to avoid.”

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

