Viewership Records: Top 6 Most-Watched MLS Cup Finals In History [+Evolution And Impact]

(CTN NEWS) – Since its establishment in 1993, Major League Soccer (MLS) has progressively surged in popularity and prominence within the realm of American sports.

The MLS Cup Final, the pinnacle championship game of the league, has transformed into an annual extravaganza, spotlighting premier soccer talent and captivating the affections of countless fans across the globe.

Throughout its trajectory, a number of MLS Cup Finals have left an indelible mark on American soccer, drawing immense viewership and leaving an enduring legacy in the annals of sports history.

Let’s delve deeper into the five most-watched MLS Cup Finals, accentuating their significance and their pivotal role in molding the league’s appeal.

Viewership Records: Top 6 Most-Watched MLS Cup Finals In History

6. 2016: Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders

Viewership: 2.0 million | Broadcast: Fox/Unimás

The 2016 MLS Cup Final, pitting Toronto FC against the Seattle Sounders, held significant importance for the league.

This matchup showcased two passionate fan communities and signified the emergence of a fresh champion, as both teams had yet to claim the championship title.

With its broadcast on Fox and Unimás, the final attracted a viewership of 2.0 million, symbolizing the increasing balance within the league and the captivating unpredictability that resonates with sports aficionados.

5. 2001: San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy

Viewership: 2.0 million | Broadcast: ABC

In 2001, the spotlight shone on the fervent soccer rivalry in California, as the San Jose Earthquakes squared off against the LA Galaxy.

With a viewership of 2.0 million on ABC, this clash fueled by rivalry encapsulated the local fervor capable of propelling a league’s prominence, while also highlighting the unwavering commitment of American soccer enthusiasts.

4. 2022: LAFC vs Philadelphia Union