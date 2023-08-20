Connect with us

The Beta Version Of WhatsApp Enhances Calling Experience
Published

1 second ago

on

The Beta Version Of WhatsApp Enhances Calling Experience

(CTN News) -It has been reported that WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app, is going to improve the user experience for calling with a new version which is currently being tested as part of the beta program.

With this latest update, version 2.23.17.16, major improvements have been made to the calling interface, making group calls easier to handle and improving general usability as well.

Among the new features included in the update is a button that allows users to make it easier for them to add contacts to ongoing calls.

In place of the older method, which involved interrupting the call to establish a new one for additional participants in order to continue the call, the new method is simpler, and does not require interrupting the call.

By implementing this innovation, the user experience will be improved by saving time and facilitating a more fluid group chat experience.

In addition to the modal view at the bottom of WhatsApp’s newly designed calling interface, the platform also enables end-to-end encryption through its redesigned interface, which makes it clear that the platform is committed to the security and privacy of its users.

Moreover, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature called scheduled group calling, and it is expected to become available in the near future.

As part of the beta testing process for the new WhatsApp beta for Android, beta testers who have installed the newest beta on their Android devices are gradually receiving the new calling interface as part of the beta testing process.

There will be an increase in the number of users who will have access to the UI as more users are added to it in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s ongoing research also involves other features that are being considered as part of its ongoing development process.

Among the features that will be included in this update are artificial intelligence, which will be used to generate stickers, and a long awaited multi-account feature for beta testers, which has also been long awaited.

