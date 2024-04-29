Dubai Announces Plans For ‘World’s Largest’ Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion

(CTN News) – Dubai unveiled plans on Sunday for the construction of a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the largest in the world, with an estimated cost nearing $35 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, announced the commencement of construction, stating, ”

We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion).”

Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy. Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024

Upon completion, the airport is projected to accommodate a staggering passenger capacity of 260 million annually, according to a government statement.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the new terminal will boast “the world’s largest capacity,” dwarfing the current UAE International Airport, which ranks among the busiest air transportation hubs globally.

He noted that the new terminal will be approximately five times the size of the existing facility.

The ambitious project reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to expanding its aviation infrastructure and reinforcing its status as a major global transportation hub.

Airport Project to Accommodate 150 Million Passengers Annually

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates, revealed that the initial phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport project is slated for completion within a decade.

This phase will feature a capacity to handle a remarkable 150 million passengers annually.

Located on the outskirts of UAE, Al Maktoum Airport has seen limited air traffic since its establishment in 2010.

However, authorities envision it as a pivotal component in Dubai’s aviation landscape, aiming to supplant the city’s current primary airport, Dubai International Airport.

With a capacity of up to 120 million passengers annually, Dubai International faces constraints due to its central location, inhibiting expansion efforts.

The ambitious plans for Al Maktoum Airport underscore Dubai’s commitment to bolstering its position as a global aviation hub, catering to the ever-growing demand for air travel in the region and beyond.

Key Points About the Al Maktoum International Airport Project

Here are five key points to understand about the Al Maktoum International Airport project: