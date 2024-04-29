Connect with us

News

Dubai Announces Plans For 'World's Largest' Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion
Advertisement

News

PM Of Pakistan Discusses New Loan Program With IMF Chief

News

American Airlines' Booking System Repeatedly Registers 101-Year-Old Passenger As Infant

News

Tornadoes Hammer Nebraska And Lowa, Leaving Rubble In Their Wake

News

Bangkok Traffic Officer Fatally Struck by Drunk Driver While Volunteering For Charity Event

News

Apple's Collaborative Efforts For iOS 18: Google And OpenAI Partnership

News

Thailand Expects 996,000 Foreign Tourists During Golden Weeks

News

Chinese Tech Firms Debut First Text-to-Video AI Model 'Vidu' Challenging Sora AI

News

China Prepares For Historic Lunar Sample Return Mission With Chang'e-6 Probe

News

Colin Jost Roasts Politicians, Praises Journalists At Correspondents' Dinner

News

Elon Musk Rejects ‘Alien’ Connection to Missing Flight MH370

News

Record-Breaking Sale: Titanic's Wealthiest Passenger's Gold Pocket Watch Fetches £1.2 Million

News

May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand

News

Wise Platform and T2P Revolutionize International Money Transfers in Thailand

News

Heatstroke Claims 30 Dead in Thailand as Southeast Asia Swelters

News Regional News

Thailand Issues "Hot Weather Warning" As Temperatures Climb Past 45 Degrees Celsius

News

US Dollar Gains After Inflation Data Drops Japanese Yen To a New Low

News

Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand

News

Thailand's Bitkub aims for ASEAN expansion with 2025 listing

News

Kristi Noem Condemned For 'Twisted' Admission Of Dog Killed By Conservatives

News

Dubai Announces Plans For ‘World’s Largest’ Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

28 mins ago

on

Dubai

(CTN News) – Dubai unveiled plans on Sunday for the construction of a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the largest in the world, with an estimated cost nearing $35 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, announced the commencement of construction, stating, ”

We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion).”

Upon completion, the airport is projected to accommodate a staggering passenger capacity of 260 million annually, according to a government statement.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the new terminal will boast “the world’s largest capacity,” dwarfing the current UAE International Airport, which ranks among the busiest air transportation hubs globally.

He noted that the new terminal will be approximately five times the size of the existing facility.

The ambitious project reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to expanding its aviation infrastructure and reinforcing its status as a major global transportation hub.

Dubai 1

– X/@HHShkMohd

Airport Project to Accommodate 150 Million Passengers Annually

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates, revealed that the initial phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport project is slated for completion within a decade.

This phase will feature a capacity to handle a remarkable 150 million passengers annually.

Located on the outskirts of UAE, Al Maktoum Airport has seen limited air traffic since its establishment in 2010.

However, authorities envision it as a pivotal component in Dubai’s aviation landscape, aiming to supplant the city’s current primary airport, Dubai International Airport.

With a capacity of up to 120 million passengers annually, Dubai International faces constraints due to its central location, inhibiting expansion efforts.

The ambitious plans for Al Maktoum Airport underscore Dubai’s commitment to bolstering its position as a global aviation hub, catering to the ever-growing demand for air travel in the region and beyond.

Dubai 2

Al Maktoum International airport, the emirate’s second airport in Dubai. PHOTO: AL MAKTOUM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK

Key Points About the Al Maktoum International Airport Project

Here are five key points to understand about the Al Maktoum International Airport project:

  1. Record-Breaking Capacity: Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest airport in terms of passenger capacity, accommodating a staggering 260 million travelers annually.
  2. Transition from Dubai International Airport: The new airport will serve as the primary hub for air travel in Dubai, with all operations from Dubai International Airport scheduled to shift to the new facility in the coming years. The Al Maktoum Airport will be five times larger than its predecessor.
  3. Expansive Infrastructure: The airport will feature an impressive infrastructure, including 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways. This expansion will introduce new aviation technologies to Dubai’s aviation sector.
  4. Development of Surrounding Area: The project extends beyond the airport itself, with plans to develop an entire city around the airport in Dubai South. This ambitious endeavor will generate demand for housing to accommodate approximately one million people.
  5. Hub for Leading Companies: Al Maktoum International Airport aims to attract and host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. The construction of the new terminal alone is estimated to cost 128 billion AED (approximately 34.85 billion US Dollars or 2.9 lakh crore Indian Rupees), signaling substantial investment in the project’s success.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies