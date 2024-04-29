News
Dubai Announces Plans For ‘World’s Largest’ Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion
(CTN News) – Dubai unveiled plans on Sunday for the construction of a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the largest in the world, with an estimated cost nearing $35 billion.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, announced the commencement of construction, stating, ”
We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion).”
Upon completion, the airport is projected to accommodate a staggering passenger capacity of 260 million annually, according to a government statement.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the new terminal will boast “the world’s largest capacity,” dwarfing the current UAE International Airport, which ranks among the busiest air transportation hubs globally.
He noted that the new terminal will be approximately five times the size of the existing facility.
The ambitious project reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to expanding its aviation infrastructure and reinforcing its status as a major global transportation hub.
Airport Project to Accommodate 150 Million Passengers Annually
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates, revealed that the initial phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport project is slated for completion within a decade.
This phase will feature a capacity to handle a remarkable 150 million passengers annually.
Located on the outskirts of UAE, Al Maktoum Airport has seen limited air traffic since its establishment in 2010.
However, authorities envision it as a pivotal component in Dubai’s aviation landscape, aiming to supplant the city’s current primary airport, Dubai International Airport.
With a capacity of up to 120 million passengers annually, Dubai International faces constraints due to its central location, inhibiting expansion efforts.
The ambitious plans for Al Maktoum Airport underscore Dubai’s commitment to bolstering its position as a global aviation hub, catering to the ever-growing demand for air travel in the region and beyond.
Here are five key points to understand about the Al Maktoum International Airport project:
- Record-Breaking Capacity: Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest airport in terms of passenger capacity, accommodating a staggering 260 million travelers annually.
- Transition from Dubai International Airport: The new airport will serve as the primary hub for air travel in Dubai, with all operations from Dubai International Airport scheduled to shift to the new facility in the coming years. The Al Maktoum Airport will be five times larger than its predecessor.
- Expansive Infrastructure: The airport will feature an impressive infrastructure, including 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways. This expansion will introduce new aviation technologies to Dubai’s aviation sector.
- Development of Surrounding Area: The project extends beyond the airport itself, with plans to develop an entire city around the airport in Dubai South. This ambitious endeavor will generate demand for housing to accommodate approximately one million people.
- Hub for Leading Companies: Al Maktoum International Airport aims to attract and host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. The construction of the new terminal alone is estimated to cost 128 billion AED (approximately 34.85 billion US Dollars or 2.9 lakh crore Indian Rupees), signaling substantial investment in the project’s success.