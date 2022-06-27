Thailand’s Phayahong Wins K-1 World Kickboxing Championship

Thailand’s Muay Thai kickboxer Chanthakan Manobal (Phayahong Ayothayafightgym) has become the first Thai woman to win a K-1 world kickboxing championship.

She the title in the 45-kilogram kickboxing division at the K-1 World Grand Prix at the Yoyoki National Gymnasium in Tokyo.

After a four-round Muay Thai fight, Phayahong was declared the winner, beating Sukawara Miyu of Japan with a score of 2-1.

The three Thai fighters who won K-1 championship titles before Chanthakan were men – Buakaw Banchamek, Kaew Viriyalekgym, and Kongnapa Viriyalekgym.

Chanthakan Manobal is from Thailand’s northeastern province of Buri Ram. Chanthakan is a cousin of K-Pop singer Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa Blackpink, a Thai singer, and dancer famous in Thailand and in South Korea.

Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Chanthakan is a former student of Nakhon Ratchasima Sports School and began boxing at the age of 9 years. She is now a student at Kasetsart University studying education.

The Muay Thai champion was named an outstanding performer of the boxing coach reverence dance, or Wai Khru, on National Muay Thai Day, Feb 6, 2020.

Watch Phayahong’s Kickboxing Win