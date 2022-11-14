NFL Week 10 Preview: Seahawks Take On Bucs In Germany; McCarthy Returns

(CTN NEWS) – NFL Week 10 will be crucial, with several compelling storylines and games with playoff implications.

To stay competitive in the playoff race or to distance themselves from rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all require victories.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, have a plus-21 point difference and outperformed expectations, but they only have three victories to show.

Despite their recent success, the Chiefs must avoid a trap game against a difficult AFC South foe.

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills will face challenging tests in their matchup. However, depending on Josh Allen’s playing status, things might change.

It will be Mike McCarthy’s first game against his former team when the Dallas Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers after their bye week.

Los Angeles Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Buccaneers (4-5) vs. Seahawks (6-3) – 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

The Buccaneers and Seahawks will play a historic game in Munich, Germany. At Allianz Arena, the residence of Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich, it will be the first game of the nation’s regular season.

Tom Brady will try to thwart Geno Smith’s hot Seahawks team somehow. Brady enters the international game 3-0 abroad, but he still faces a formidable opponent in Seattle.

Due to the Atlanta Falcons’ Thursday night loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers now have some extra breathing room in their division.

The Seahawks have one of the best offences in the NFL going into the contest. The club ranks 11th in yards gained and fourth in points scored.

Smith has seven games with two or more touchdown passes, which leads the NFL. He will try to make it four straight games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100 or higher.

Bills (6-2) vs. Vikings (7-1) – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

In Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings overcame a deficit to defeat the Washington Commanders, while Josh Allen suffered an injury and the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets.

Allen missed three days of practice this week, which might be a clue he won’t get the start against the tenacious Vikings. Then Case Keenum would get the ball.

Two of the top wide receivers in football, Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills, will be playing in this game.

While Diggs is second in catches with 290 and fourth in receiving yards with 3,617 since Jefferson’s entry into the league in 2020, Jefferson is first in receiving yards with 3,883 and fifth in receptions with 255.

Each team is one of the top contenders in their conference, and a victory would only strengthen that position.

Chiefs (6-2) vs. Jaguars (3-6) – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

After a significant victory over the Tennessee Titans in primetime last week, the Chiefs are hoping to gather momentum this week.

With his running, Patrick Mahomes shifted the game’s tide in Kansas City’s favour, and the squad contributed enough to win in overtime.

Following his 400-yard performance in the previous game, Mahomes is aiming to become the third quarterback (along with Dak Prescott and Ryan Fitzpatrick) to record three straight games of 400 yards of passing.

The Jaguars, who are going for a hallmark victory in 2022, present the club with a bit of a trap game despite the defensive line’s firepower of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

Jacksonville is 3-6, but they could be the NFL’s greatest 3-6 club. The club ranks sixth in yards gained and 18th in points scored, with a plus-21 point difference.

The group ranks 16th in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed. Jacksonville suffered four losses by fewer than 10 points from Week 4 to Week 8. The team’s Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders was equally close, coming within six points.

Packers (3-6) vs. Cowboys (6-2) – 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

This week, coach Mike McCarthy broke down in tears when questioned about facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for the first time since becoming the helm of the Dallas Cowboys.

“This is it. Like anything else, you must prepare to succeed, “According to McCarthy and Yahoo Sports. “I obviously spent a lot of time in Green Bay, and I have wonderful recollections of it.

But I stopped working there four years ago. I’m really hoping to win this match. Does that suffice?”

Given that the Packers’ offence has been largely ineffective this season, the Cowboys’ strong defence will favour McCarthy over Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Trevon Diggs, Demarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons intend to have a field day.

When McCarthy reappeared, Rodgers expressed the hope that there would be more applause than jeers.

According to Rodgers, “very positive, I think.” “I hope the supporters express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for his 13 seasons, one title, and many memorable moments throughout the years.

A street is named after him. That is pretty unique. But I do hope that his supporters treat him right.”

Over the past week, Rodgers has tried to portray the Packers in a favourable light.

But with his own young wide receivers allegedly unhappy with how the season has gone, the great quarterback may be in for a very difficult next couple of weeks.

49ers (4-4) vs. Chargers (5-3) – 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC

The final matchup on Sunday’s schedule will be on the West Coast.

The 49ers are coming off of a bye, which can only help them in their pursuit of the Seahawks. As Christian McCaffrey becomes more familiar with the offence, it will only be detrimental to the opposition defence.

In Week 8, McCaffrey became just the fourth player since 1970 to score touchdowns through passing, rushing, and receiving.

The Chargers will need to score more than just 20 points, as they did in their victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. To succeed against one of the NFL’s toughest teams, Justin Herbert must perform to the highest of standards.

NFL fans should like this as dessert.

Here’s the rest of Sunday

1 pm ET: Bears (3-6) vs. Lions (2-6)

1 pm ET: Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5)

1 pm ET: Giants (6-2) vs. Texans (1-6-1)

1 pm ET: Steelers (2-6) vs. Saints (3-6)

4:05 pm ET: Raiders (2-6) vs. Colts (3-5-1)

4:25 pm ET: Rams (3-5) vs. Cardinals (3-6)

