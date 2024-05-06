Publix, CVS, And Costco Pharmacies Against Adderall-Induced Psychosis

(CTN News) – A Florida Costco resident filed a lawsuit against three pharmacies and their respective pharmacists as he claims that he was prescribed Adderall by a pharmacist that sent him into a psychotic state.

Specifically, Robert Buckley claims that Adderall prescriptions he received from Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Costco pharmacies caused him to overdose, which caused him to become psychopathic, led to false imprisonment, seizures, and caused permanent injuries.

According to a lawsuit filed by Fox 35, Buckley was severely harmed.

It is alleged that CVS Pharmacy and two of its pharmacists are the defendants in the lawsuit, Costco Wholesale Corporation and two of its pharmacists are the defendants, and Publix Super Markets and three of its pharmacists are the defendants in the lawsuit.

A lawsuit filed by Buckley Costco alleges that all three companies were negligent in dispensing an incorrect dosage of a drug resulting in “clear danger to the patient,” according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Buckley claims to have suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disabilities, physical impairments, mental anguish, inconvenience, and the loss of capacity to enjoy life, and that he will continue to suffer in the future as a result.

As part of the document, the Costco defendant also acknowledges he has been, in the past, and will be in the future, obligated to pay large sums of money for medical expenses, hospital expenses, as well as other directly or indirectly related expenses, as part of his effort to alleviate his suffering and cure his injuries.

As a result, Buckley is bringing an action against each Costco company, seeking a judgment for damages as well as costs, against each company. A jury trial is also something that he is seeking.

