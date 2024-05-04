Odell Beckham Jr. Signs A 1-Year Contract With The Miami Dolphins

(CTN News) – There has been an agreement between the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday.

In order to protect their anonymity, the person spoke on condition of anonymity since a final contract had not been signed yet.

There was first news about the agreement from NFL Network, which is expected to be worth up to $8.25 million, according to the network.

It will be Odell Beckham Jr fifth team after previously playing for the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants, who drafted him as the 12th overall pick in 2014 of the NFL Draft. His most memorable achievement was winning a Super Bowl as a Ram during the season 2021-22.

Odell Beckham Jr will join a Miami Dolphins group that includes Tyreek Hill, who led the team in receiving yards last year, and Jaylen Waddle, who is a virtual match for him in speed and agility.

In 2023, Hill and Waddle combined to record more yards (2,813) than any other wide receiver duo in the NFL, but Miami also had depth issues at wide receiver beyond those two players.

During the 2018 season, Odell Beckham Jr was able to grab 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens, but he was cut from the team in March.

Earlier in the offseason, he had visited the Dolphins and was made an offer, but the two sides had not yet come to an agreement on a contract.

“He is doing great,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in March when he was asked how things were going with him. It is true that we did make him an offer, and business takes time, especially when it comes to players like Odell, who has had a phenomenal career and still has a great deal of football ahead of him and still has options on the table.

When we can reach an agreement, I am certainly willing to coach him, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that as well. I am looking forward to seeing what happens.”

In his first three seasons with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr was able to establish himself as one of the league’s most talented wide receivers.

It was in his rookie season that he caught one of the most memorable touchdowns in NFL history when he extended his body, leapt backwards, and reached as far as he could with one hand to pull in a 43-yard pass from Eli Manning. He had three straight seasons of 1,300 yards or more after being selected out of LSU.

In the 2019 season, Odell Beckham Jr was traded to the Browns, where he spent two seasons before joining the Rams, where he caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI before being sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign due to an ACL injury.

