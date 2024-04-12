Police Report 60 Deaths on the First Day of Songkran’s “Seven Dangerous Days”

Every year, as the calendar turns to April, Thailand prepares for its most bright and splash-filled holiday, Songkran 2024. This holiday, known as the Thai New Year, features water battles, traditional celebrations, and a statewide exodus as people return to their hometowns.

However, beneath the joyous surface is a more dismal reality known as the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran. These are the days when road safety is a major concern throughout the country.

People have begun driving upcountry ahead of the Songkran vacation, raising fears among road safety advocates about a rise in traffic accidents outside of the so-called “seven dangerous days” of travel.

The “seven dangerous days” of road driving for this year’s holiday begin today and end April 17.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klayklueng, an assistant national police chief, stated that the Royal Thai Police (RTP) aimed to reduce road accidents by 5% during this year’s seven dangerous days.

The RTP forecasts a 3.1% increase in traffic compared to last year’s vacation, with the most passengers traveling on Friday and Saturday for those departing Bangkok and April 16-17 for those returning.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai stated that the RTP had established an Accident Control Operation Centre for this year’s Songkran to improve law enforcement and safety measures for motorists.

Due to traffic congestion delays, he also encouraged individuals using electric vehicles to find a charging station before their battery is virtually depleted. According to him, the Highway Police have created routes for electric vehicle charging stations to make it easier for individuals who use them.

Nikorn Jamnong, director of the Chartthaipattana Party and president of the People’s Safety Foundation, expressed worry about an increase in accidents preceding and following the “seven dangerous days” accident period.

According to Mr Nikorn, 60 deaths occurred on Wednesday, up from 30 deaths in the same period last year. There were 50 documented motorcycle deaths, four of which were expats.

With 4,207 road deaths reported in the first quarter of this year, Mr Nikorn believes authorities must consider more than just the Songkran vacation dates when planning road safety.

Prommin Kantiya, the director of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation’s Accident Prevention Network, expressed similar worries.

Mr Prommin stated that some people have extended their holiday by taking leave till April 21, resulting in increased vehicle traffic in the country.

The seven dangerous days of Songkran serve as a strong reminder that, despite the pleasure and celebration, prudence and responsibility must prevail on the roadways. Let us keep the holiday mood alive while also ensuring that everyone can enjoy it safely. Here’s to a safe and joyous Songkran!

Songkran in Chiang Rai is more than simply a holiday; it’s an energetic celebration of life, community, and culture. Unlike its more famous neighbor, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai provides a more private but equally thrilling experience.

Locals and visitors alike crowd the town’s streets, participating in water fights that represent the washing away of the previous year’s misfortunes.

The city provides a delightful combination of entertainment, culture, and community. It’s less congested than Chiang Mai, yet just as energetic, providing a more relaxing yet vibrant experience. The water fights are exciting, the traditions are fascinating, and the community spirit is contagious.