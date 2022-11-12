FIFA 23 Challenges: How To Complete The World Cup Path To Glory

(CTN News) – There are now Choupo-Moting FIFA 23 challenges that are available as a free World Cup Path to Glory card that can be earned during the World Cup event.

There is a special card type called FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory that is awarded to players who will be competing at the World Cup. In order for these players to be upgraded, it is imperative for them to reach a certain level in the tournament.

In the course of progressing, the cards become better and better as they go along. In addition, players will have the opportunity to upgrade their skills and weak legs to five stars.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon striker who plays for Bayern Munich, received a World Cup Path to Glory card, which is available for free through World Cup objectives for players.

A review of Choupo-Moting FIFA 23 Challenges: A Guide to Completing the World Cup Path to Glory objective

To complete the FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Choupo-Moting objectives, follow these steps:

Score six goals using players with a minimum weak foot rating of four stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey by using a player with a weak foot rating of four stars.

Leader of the Bundesliga – Assist six goals while using a Bundesliga player in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey competition

A skilled forward has scored and assisted using a forward during four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey of the Champions

Win FIFA 23 eight matches of the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey in order to be the lucky eight

As a reward for completing all objectives and the full set, players will receive the standard experience and packs.

With Choupo-Moting’s upgraded item, he may be one of the best free strikers to add to Bundesliga squads in the upcoming season. As well as being in fine form for Bayern Munich heading into the World Cup, the player has also been playing well for his country.

Players must keep in mind, however, that these items can be upgraded a certain number of times before they become obsolete.

As part of Group G, Cameroon will face Serbia, Switzerland, and Brazil. It will not be impossible for Cameroon to get out of this group, but it will be a tough task. However, on the other hand, it is a free card to play for that is available for a week and can be used to play for.

The FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory Choupo-Moting promotion expires on November 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

