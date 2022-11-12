NCAA Soccer Tournament: LSU Defeats Lamar 3-1

(CTN NEWS) – LSU’s No. 8 football team beat Lamar 3-1 on Friday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Tigers midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored her first goal after injury in the 32nd minute. The lead was doubled eight minutes later when Mollee Swift scored from the penalty spot.

Brenna McPartlan headed a cross from six yards out for LSU’s third and final goal in the 64th minute. In the 81st minute, Lamar scored. In the 90s, Christine rolled Kitaru Swift to the bottom right corner to win one-on-one.

“I’m thrilled. This was a great performance by the team,” said head coach Sian Hudson.

“That was a professional performance. Our ball handling was awesome; we scored three great goals and were the better team for the whole game.”

For the first 20 minutes, Lamar tested us, forcing us to make tactical changes, but after that, we got the ball and felt comfortable and created some chances.”

Both teams looked at forums early on. Swift quietly rallied for her first save of the night when Cariel Ellis had a shot on goal in the 7th minute.

Hermannsdottir tested Lamar’s Nicole Panis with a long-range shot she had to save. Minutes later, Panis stopped Mollie Baker’s long-range ground shot.

LSU scored in the 32nd minute after struggling in midfield. Thoreson sent a through ball to Baker down the right flank.

Hermannsdottir kicked the ball into the back of the net after Baker picked up the ball and passed her defender. Hermannsdottir scored her seventh win of the season after missing LSU’s last two games.

The maker had their sixth season assist, while Thoreson had her eighth.

As the momentum swung toward LSU, the Tigers didn’t look back. A Cardinal defender fouled forward Taylor Dobles in the penalty area in the 40th minute, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Before stepping to the penalty spot, Swift grabbed the ball across the field. With a powerful shot into the left corner, LSU’s goaltender found Ellis, who guessed the right path to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Swift’s goal marks the second of her career after scoring a penalty at Kentucky last season. As a result of the goal, the Tigers went into halftime with a two-goal lead.

LSU took control of the second half and stayed on the offensive. Alesia Garcia shot wide in the 48th minute, and Baker tested Panis in the 51st minute.

Swift intercepted a powerful shot from Lamar’s Laura Linares outside the box to keep the Cardinals scoreless in the 59th minute.

After defender Olivia Wilkes sent a perfect cross from a free kick just outside the box to McPartlan, whose header bounced under the bar and into the goal, the lead became 3-0.

It was McPartlan’s second goal of the season and Wilkes’ first assist as a Tigress.

Even with the lead, the Tigers continued their offensive attack and registered shots on goal in the 74th, 75th, 78th, 80th, and 82nd minutes.

Panis recorded a season-high 10 saves for the Lamar Cardinals, who have only allowed two or more goals in one game this year.

Lamar scored against the flow of play in the 81st minute. Kitaru outmuscled a Tiger defender in midfield and pushed through on goal.

When she was one-on-one with Swift, she fired a ground shot from 15 yards out, past the oncoming keeper and into the back of the net.

After a foul in the penalty area, Lamar was awarded a penalty in the game’s final seconds.

Kitaru stepped in for Lamar to take the penalty, but a diving swift saved her shot down the right side of the goal to keep the game 3-1. It was Swift’s third and last parade of the evening.

Lamar lost 22-6 to LSU, with the Tigers having 13 shots on goal to the Cardinals’ four. LSU dominated Lamar’s possession by 61% to 39%.

After an even first half, the Tigers struck first and did not look back as they dominated the rest of the game.

This is LSU’s third NCAA tournament victory and its first under coach Sian Hudson.

In 2009, LSU scored seven goals in a single NCAA tournament game, the second-highest total behind only its 7-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

What’s next?

Next weekend, LSU will face the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida. Details of the game will be released soon.

