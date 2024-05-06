Connect with us

Mortein Advocates Malaria Prevention Across Nigerian Communities
Mortein Advocates Malaria Prevention Across Nigerian Communities

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Mortein

(CTN News) – Throughout Nigeria, Mortein has conducted a community education campaign on malaria prevention as part of its campaign to end malaria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 22 persons die from malaria every hour in Nigeria, and that one out of three deaths from malaria worldwide occur in Nigeria.

Residents of communities identified as being vulnerable to mosquito infestations were visited by the Mortein.

Kate Henshaw, Mortein brand ambassador, led the team at Boundary at Ajegunle, Agbara, Makoko: Rumuigbo and Tudun Wada to educate the residents on the best ways to combat mosquitoes that transmit malaria and prevent the spread of the disease.

A number of activities were carried out by the team, including environmental sanitation, educational flyers, and free medical checks as part of the campaign to promote prevention through proper sanitation, the importance of early detection of disease, the use of insecticide sprays, and the use of insecticide-treated nets.

As part of the programme, Reckitt employees actively volunteered, participating in the sanitation exercise, cleaning gutters, sweeping streets, and educating residents with flyers to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and decrease malaria-related morbidity and mortality.

In a letter to the communities, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, head of External Communications and Partnerships at Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, commended their initiative in implementing the sanitation program.

It is our responsibility to eliminate malaria. I am pleased to see that the communities are supporting Mortein’s sensitization programme in large numbers.

It is possible to prevent malaria by taking simple actions that prevent mosquito occurrences, including the use of insecticides such as Mortein, which, based on research, kills 100% of mosquitoes. By ensuring mosquitoes do not feel at home in dirty environments or uncovered stagnant water, Uzo-Ogbugh noted.

According to her, Nigerians need to take collective action to accelerate the fight against malaria in order to make the world a more equitable place. In addition, Kate Henshaw, a veteran of Nollywood, also participated in the cleanup and used the opportunity to educate residents about the importance of keeping mosquito breeding areas clean.

The Henshaws explained that an untidy environment is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, so by keeping our surroundings clean, and using Mortein regularly, we can prevent the spread of malaria.

In recent years, Mortein has taken the lead in the fight against malaria, and has demonstrated its commitment to eliminating malaria through enhanced awareness and preventive measures in various parts of the country.

With digital platforms and social media as tools for educating Nigerians on the issues of malaria, the program collaborated regularly with the Federal Government through the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP).

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform.

