BTS' Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022
BTS’ Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Published

27 seconds ago

on

BTS' Jungkook To Perform AT FIFA World Cup 2022

(CTN NEWS) – BTS’ Jungkook will attend the FIFA World Cup 2022

The K-pop icon has been chosen to perform at the opening ceremony of the soccer tournament in Qatar on November 20. The 7 members said he would also contribute to the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” BTS posted on their Official Twitter account

In recent years, Jung Kook has released several solo songs. The solo track “My You,” from BTS’ anthology album Proof, was given as a gift to the army in June.

He also collaborated with BTS member Suga earlier this year on the song “Stay Alive,” which was included on the soundtrack for the 7FATES: CHAKHO original webtoon.

2020 saw the release of Jung Kook’s debut single, “Still With You,” as a part of BTS’ yearly Festa celebration.

The exciting information follows RM of BTS confirming that his debut solo album, Indigo, will be released on December 2. The release of RM comes soon after that of fellow BTS member Jin, whose solo song “The Astronaut” is presently No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Below, you can view BTS’ tweet announcing Jung Kook’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022

