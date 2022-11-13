Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

on

Pakistan vs England Live: T20 World Cup Final 2022:

(CTN NEWS) – Pakistan vs England England won the toss and elected to field first in the T20 World Cup Final versus Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match was part of the 2022 tournament. Both sides entered the T20 World Cup Final with the same lineups as they used in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan had qualified for the semifinals even though they had lost their first two Super 12 games before going on to win their next three.

They then eliminated New Zealand from the final four with a victory by seven wickets.

On the other side, England achieved a second-place finish in Group 1 of the Super 12 stages with seven points, and they won the second semifinal against India by a score of 10 wickets to advance to the championship match.

