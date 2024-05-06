The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming

(CTN News) – During the main event of UFC 301 at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC 301) retained his UFC 301 flyweight title against Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC 301) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) through unanimous decision.

In this fight, Pantoja fought for the first time in his hometown since he fought there in 2014, which marked his first fight there since then.

Throughout the fight, he used a very aggressive style in order to exert pressure on Erceg as a result of the aggressive style he used, which resulted in cuts on both of them as a result of the aggressive style he used.

Although Pantoja sustained obvious damage from the takedown attempts and powerful punches that he delivered, the takedown attempts and punches that he delivered ultimately secured the victory for him.

While this fight did not display any highlight reel moments, it did demonstrate the perseverance and tenacity of the Brazilian fighter known as “The Cassinibal,” as well as his determination to win the fight in front of the audience.

As a result of the win, Henriques has now fought 15 rounds in all three of his UFC 301 title fights, including the possibility that Brandon Moreno may well win the fight of the year in July 2023, alongside David Lemieux, the UFC 301 title challenger.

In the final round, Erceg’s team made the mistake of informing him that he would be down on points at the beginning of the round, which could have negatively affected Erceg’s performance in the final round, it appears.

Although Pantoja displayed a more aggressive grappling style in the final minutes of the fight, this may have inadvertently allowed Pantoja to reverse positions and secure important points from the judges, two of which had the fight under their belts even before the final round had begun.

It was apparent that he had made a mistake in trying to take down the opponent in his last-ditch attempt, admitting to the mistake after his last-ditch attempt.

A few days after the fight, Erceg admits that he did blow it, adding that, “if he had stayed standing, I think he would have made it into the fifth round.”.

