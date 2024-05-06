Connect with us

Sports

The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming
Advertisement

Sports

Kentucky Derby Could Be Wet. Sierra Leone, One Of The Early Favorites, Won In Slop

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs A 1-Year Contract With The Miami Dolphins

Sports

Pat Beverley Throws The Ball At Pacers Fans And Tells a Reporter To Leave

Sports

Different Types of Boxing Gloves

Sports

Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Announces His 15-Month-Old Son's Death

Sports

Jamal Murray's Emotional Reaction To His Game-Winner Against The Lakers

Sports

The first-ever race between four self-driving cars and a Formula 1 driver just happened in Abu Dhabi

Sports

NBCUniversal Plans $2.5 Billion Annual Deal for NBA Broadcast Rights

Sports

Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Fight

Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Lands a Cowboys Contract After The Patriots Stint, 2024 NFL Draft

Sports

Arsenal Extends Lead Over Spurs With Win Over Spurs

Sports

Boston Celtics Take a 2-1 Lead Over Miami Heat In The NBA Playoffs

Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft 

Sports

RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Still Start In 2024, Says Jerry Jones

Sports

West Ham's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool Further Damages Liverpool's Title Hopes

Sports

Which team will win the IPL 2024? CTN News Predictions

Sports

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan In The Fourth Twenty20 International

Sports

Rumors About Drake Maye: Pats Set To Draft QB If Giants, Vikings Trade

Sports

The Reason Caleb Williams Paints His Nails Is Not What You Think It Is

Sports

The UFC 301 Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja And Steve Erceg Is A Homecoming

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

UFC 301

(CTN News) – During the main event of UFC 301 at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC 301) retained his UFC 301 flyweight title against Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC 301) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) through unanimous decision.

In this fight, Pantoja fought for the first time in his hometown since he fought there in 2014, which marked his first fight there since then.

Throughout the fight, he used a very aggressive style in order to exert pressure on Erceg as a result of the aggressive style he used, which resulted in cuts on both of them as a result of the aggressive style he used.

Although Pantoja sustained obvious damage from the takedown attempts and powerful punches that he delivered, the takedown attempts and punches that he delivered ultimately secured the victory for him.

While this fight did not display any highlight reel moments, it did demonstrate the perseverance and tenacity of the Brazilian fighter known as “The Cassinibal,” as well as his determination to win the fight in front of the audience.

As a result of the win, Henriques has now fought 15 rounds in all three of his UFC 301 title fights, including the possibility that Brandon Moreno may well win the fight of the year in July 2023, alongside David Lemieux, the UFC 301 title challenger.

In the final round, Erceg’s team made the mistake of informing him that he would be down on points at the beginning of the round, which could have negatively affected Erceg’s performance in the final round, it appears.

Although Pantoja displayed a more aggressive grappling style in the final minutes of the fight, this may have inadvertently allowed Pantoja to reverse positions and secure important points from the judges, two of which had the fight under their belts even before the final round had begun.

It was apparent that he had made a mistake in trying to take down the opponent in his last-ditch attempt, admitting to the mistake after his last-ditch attempt.

A few days after the fight, Erceg admits that he did blow it, adding that, “if he had stayed standing, I think he would have made it into the fifth round.”.

SEE ALSO:

Kentucky Derby Could Be Wet. Sierra Leone, One Of The Early Favorites, Won In Slop

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs A 1-Year Contract With The Miami Dolphins

Pat Beverley Throws The Ball At Pacers Fans And Tells a Reporter To Leave
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies