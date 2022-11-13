T20 World Cup Final: England Beats Pakistan By 5 Wickets

(CTN NEWS) – On November 13, Pakistan Vs England, Jos Buttler and company won the T20 World Cup Final 2022 trophy after defeating Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by a margin of five wickets (MCG).

Sam Curren of England was also named “Player of the Match” and “Player of the Tournament.”

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss for the T20 World Cup Final 2022 championship match at Melbourne Cricket Ground; he elected to field (MCG).

Pakistan lost early wickets because its openers could not perform as expected during the powerplay.

No other batter could score more than 30 runs, except for Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (32) and Shan Masood (38).

Sam Curran of England, who claimed three wickets in the final, turned out to be the most effective bowler. Additionally, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid each took two wickets, while Ben Stokes only managed one.

Like in the semifinals, England’s openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales continued their aggressive batting approach when they came to chase 138 runs.

After captain Jos Buttler scored 26 crucial runs, England began to lose wickets. Ben Stokes, an all-around player, maintained the momentum and helped the English team win the T20 World Cup Final.

Haris Rauf took two wickets for the bowlers, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim each claimed one.

Scorecard of T20 World Cup Final:

Pakistan Batting:

Babar Azam 32(28)

Shan Masood 38(28)

Shadab Khan 20(14)

England bowling:

Sam Curran 3/12(4)

Adil Rashid 2/22(4)

Chris Jordan 2/27(4)

Ben Stokes 1/32 (4)

England batting:

Ben Stokes* 52(49)

Jos Buttler 26(17)

Harry Brook 20(23)

Moeen Ali 19(12)

Liam Livingstone* 1(2)

Pakistan bowling:

Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/13 (2.1)

Haris Rauf 2/23 (4)

Naseem Shah 0/30 (4)

Shadab Khan 1/20(4)

Mohammad Wasim 0/38 (4)

Iftikhar Ahmed 0/13(0.5)

