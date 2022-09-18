Connect with us

'Erling Haaland Is On Pace To Break Premier League Goals Record'
'Erling Haaland Is On Pace To Break Premier League Goals Record'

(CTN News) – Erling Haaland scored once again in the Premier League. The 3-0 victory by Manchester City over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was the latest in a series of massive demolitions.

One of the only surprises was that the superstar striker only scored once.  As soon as the game began, Jack Grealish opened the scoring.  City’s second came from Haaland and Phil Foden’s late strike put an end to Wolves’ chances.

Erling Haaland goal was his 11th in just seven Premier League games this season. Two hat tricks have been scored by him in the last seven games. Even though he failed to score during the current campaign, the Norwegian still managed to contribute with an assist.

Erling Haaland’s praise from Pep Guardiola

In the days leading up to City’s match against Wolves, manager Pep Guardiola predicted that his striker would only improve. Guardiola has repeatedly mentioned how exceptional he is as a striker. At his age, and I believe he has ambition, he wants to be better, and I think he will be.”

As he has done before he came here, he has continued to maintain his quality. A few things were added, but not many.”

Clubs in the Premier League will be sighing in frustration if this happens. Four titles have already been won by City in the last five seasons. Clearly, none of these trophies could have been won without Haaland. This all-star team is even better thanks to the prolific striker.

Premier League record on the line for Erling Haaland

In spite of the fact that the Premier League season is just 18% complete so far, Haaland has already surpassed the modern 38-game scoring record in the league.

The modern record is held by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 32 goals. Both Andy Cole and Alan Shearer scored 34 goals in a Premier League season; however, this was when the league played 42 games per season.

In the 1927/28 season for Everton, Dixie Dean scored 60 goals, making him the all-time English top flight goal scorer.  However, there were 22 teams in the league back then, and each team played 42 matches.

