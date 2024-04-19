MRI Thursday For Miami Heat Guard Jimmy Butler; May Miss Play-In Game Friday

(CTN News) – The Miami Heat are bracing for Jimmy Butler to miss Friday’s elimination play-in game against the Chicago Bulls if he undergoes an MRI on his right knee.

It’s unclear what Butler’s injury means, so no final determination will be made until the MRI is read in the afternoon, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity for The Associated Press.

Butler will likely miss several weeks despite suffering a sprain. This only exacerbates Miami’s injury issues, which already include Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson.

Robinson played despite being cleared to play for the Miami Heat.

It was late in the first quarter when Butler was injured when he attempted to fake out Kelly Oubre Jr. When his knee buckled, Butler fell to the ground. Last season, Oubre led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

During the fall, Butler said that his knee wasn’t doing well. “I’m not sure.” he said. Feeling bad, I tell you.”

When Butler exhaled, he missed his second free throw. Due to this mishap, the Miami Heat blew a 14-point lead and will face Chicago on Friday. During Sunday’s series, the winner will face the No. 8 seeded Boston Celtics.

We’ll worry about the next one once we get the first,” Butler said.

According to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, an MRI hasn’t been performed yet, so there is no indication how serious the injury is. About two in the morning, when the Miami Heat landed in Miami, the day after the Philadelphia game.

After the game, Butler said, “It felt like I couldn’t do too much, which sucked considering the timing.” Hopefully I’ll be okay. Hopefully I will be able to stick-and-move tomorrow. I am unable to stay at the moment.”

Butler or not, the Bulls will have trouble with the Miami Heat.

Miami has a culture, Jimmy being out for Miami,” Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu said. I know whoever steps up won’t bring everything he brings. The All-Star is a great player, but Miami is one of those teams you know what to expect when you play them. Their game is hard. It’s a physical game. They don’t give up. Every time they come, they bring energy.”

Butler scored 20.8 points in 60 games for the Heat. As a result of the “adrenaline kicking back in,” Butler believed he could play at his usual level.

During the Heat’s collapse in the fourth quarter, Butler scored only two points.

‘It just wasn’t true,’ he said. In fact, I hurt us more than I helped. I couldn’t contribute to either side.”

SEE ALSO:

The Coyotes Win 5-2, Ending Their 28-Year Tenure In Arizona