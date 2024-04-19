Connect with us

MRI Thursday For Miami Heat Guard Jimmy Butler; May Miss Play-In Game Friday
The Coyotes Win 5-2, Ending Their 28-Year Tenure In Arizona

Jontay Porter Banned After Betting Probe Shows He Shared Information

Paris 2024 Olympics: Torch Relay, Opening Ceremony Plans, and More Updates

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

MRI Thursday For Miami Heat Guard Jimmy Butler; May Miss Play-In Game Friday

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Miami Heat
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

(CTN News) – The Miami Heat are bracing for Jimmy Butler to miss Friday’s elimination play-in game against the Chicago Bulls if he undergoes an MRI on his right knee.

It’s unclear what Butler’s injury means, so no final determination will be made until the MRI is read in the afternoon, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity for The Associated Press.

Butler will likely miss several weeks despite suffering a sprain. This only exacerbates Miami’s injury issues, which already include Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson.

Robinson played despite being cleared to play for the Miami Heat.

It was late in the first quarter when Butler was injured when he attempted to fake out Kelly Oubre Jr. When his knee buckled, Butler fell to the ground. Last season, Oubre led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

During the fall, Butler said that his knee wasn’t doing well. “I’m not sure.” he said. Feeling bad, I tell you.”

When Butler exhaled, he missed his second free throw. Due to this mishap, the Miami Heat blew a 14-point lead and will face Chicago on Friday. During Sunday’s series, the winner will face the No. 8 seeded Boston Celtics.

We’ll worry about the next one once we get the first,” Butler said.

According to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, an MRI hasn’t been performed yet, so there is no indication how serious the injury is. About two in the morning, when the Miami Heat landed in Miami, the day after the Philadelphia game.

After the game, Butler said, “It felt like I couldn’t do too much, which sucked considering the timing.” Hopefully I’ll be okay. Hopefully I will be able to stick-and-move tomorrow. I am unable to stay at the moment.”

Butler or not, the Bulls will have trouble with the Miami Heat.

Miami has a culture, Jimmy being out for Miami,” Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu said. I know whoever steps up won’t bring everything he brings. The All-Star is a great player, but Miami is one of those teams you know what to expect when you play them. Their game is hard. It’s a physical game. They don’t give up. Every time they come, they bring energy.”

Butler scored 20.8 points in 60 games for the Heat. As a result of the “adrenaline kicking back in,” Butler believed he could play at his usual level.

During the Heat’s collapse in the fourth quarter, Butler scored only two points.

‘It just wasn’t true,’ he said. In fact, I hurt us more than I helped. I couldn’t contribute to either side.”

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

