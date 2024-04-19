Connect with us

Indonesian Government Boosts Alert Level When a Volcano Erupts
Indonesia
(Photo: AFP/VNA)

(CTN News) – In response to the large-scale eruptions of Mount Ruang in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, the airport in Madano, the provincial capital, has been ordered closed due to the large-scale eruptions.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated and the alert level was raised to the highest level on April 18.

There is currently an ongoing eruption of Mount Ruang on North Sulawesi that continues to spew lava and ash into the atmosphere.

On April 17, the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation triggered a tsunami alert in response to the ongoing eruption.

Over 11,000 people have been evacuated from the area, it has been requested that they evacuate as soon as possible. Despite aviation authorities having warned that there is a safety threat, budget airline Air Asia cancelled flights with nine airports in East Malaysia and Brunei after citing safety concerns.

It is worth mentioning that after Indonesia experienced a series of smallscale eruptions on April 16 afternoon and evening, the eruptions on April 17 evening were much larger in scale.

A wide radius of six kilometers is being suggested to tourists and residents who are living near the volcano. This includes Ruang Island and Tagulandang Island, which are near the volcano. There is an order to evacuate immediately.

As previously reported in this Indonesia centre, local authorities had evacuated 828 residents from Tagulandang Island due to unsafe conditions.

Located about 100km from Manado, Mount Ruang is a rocky mountain 725 meters above sea level.

As Indonesia is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a ring of plates that meet, there is a high level of volcanic and seismic activity along the Ring of Fire. A number of active volcanoes can be found in the country, making it one of the most active volcano countries.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

