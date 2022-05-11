Erling Haaland’s Contract Details Revealed After Man City Agree Terms

(CTN News) – As Manchester City fans continue to enjoy good news, not only is the club chasing a fourth Premier League title in five years, but they have also announced one of the biggest transfers in recent years. Erling Haaland’s release clause will be activated by the Citizens this summer and could prove to be one of the best deals in the league.

Reports indicate that the 21-year-old Norwegian only had a release clause of €75 million (£64 million), compared to reports that clubs were willing to pay over £150 million to secure the deal in the previous summer transfer window. Providing the club and the player can agree on personal terms, the deal is expected to go through. The details of Erling Haaland’s contract and his expected salary at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola are shown below.

Must Read: Messi Vs Ronaldo: Comparisons Of Goals, Assists, & Ratings For 2021/22

Erling Haaland’s contract details revealed

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is expected to earn a staggering £21 million per season, according to reports. Norweigan striker Erling Haaland has reportedly been valued at £9 million ($12m) as of January 2022, according to reports.

A five-year contract is expected to keep the 21-year-old at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, according to reports. Having confirmed Haaland’s move to Manchester City , Pep Guardiola’s side will be a force to be reckoned with. The only piece they were missing was a striker, and now they have the best of everything.

Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland’s signing

Manchester City confirmed Erling Haaland’s signing from Borussia Dortmund in a statement on May 10. The statement stated, “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund regarding the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing terms with the player.”

Related CTN News: