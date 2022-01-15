Chelsea vs Manchester City: Premier League Live Stream, TV Channel, and More

Chelsea vs Manchester City is a massive game in the Premier League title race on Saturday (watch live, 7:30 am ET on Peacock Premium) as two heavyweights collide at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League returns to action on Saturday, and there is a battle at the top.

Must Read:

Who will be playing

Chelsea @ Manchester City

Current Records: Chelsea 12-2-7; Manchester City 17-2-2

What to Know

After losing their first round-robin match, Chelsea will travel to Etihad Stadium to try to beat Manchester City. Chelsea will face Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday following a week off. Chelsea and Man City have both allowed few goals on average (Chelsea 0.76, Man City 0.62), so any goals scored will be well deserved.

During last week’s 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool, both teams earned a point.

Despite losing 2-1 to Arsenal, Man City won by a goal.

Chelsea will be aiming to earn the full three points following their draw.

How To Watch LIVE Live Stream Chelsea vs Manchester City

Who: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -145; Draw +280; Chelsea +410

Series History

Manchester City has won six out of their last 11 games against Chelsea.

Sep 25, 2021 – Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0

May 08, 2021 – Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1

Jan 03, 2021 – Manchester City 3 vs. Chelsea 1

Jun 25, 2020 – Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1

Nov 23, 2019 – Manchester City 2 vs. Chelsea 1

Feb 10, 2019 – Manchester City 6 vs. Chelsea 0

Dec 08, 2018 – Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 0

Mar 04, 2018 – Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0

Sep 30, 2017 – Manchester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0

Apr 05, 2017 – Chelsea 2 vs. Manchester City 1

Dec 03, 2016 – Chelsea 3 vs. Manchester City 1

Also Check:

Must Check: USNIB